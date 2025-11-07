U.S. Ambassador Glass: Seizing the Momentum of President Trump’s Visit

Courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Japan

U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass

U.S. President Donald Trump was in Japan last week. U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass talks about the importance of his visit in the following contribution to The Japan News.

***

The heartfelt welcome Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received aboard the USS George Washington in Yokosuka last week will be remembered as a defining one in the history of U.S.-Japan relations. Standing before thousands of cheering American and Japanese personnel, President Donald Trump introduced the energetic, new leader of the United States’ most important Indo-Pacific ally as “a winner.”

It was an electrifying occasion and one that captured perfectly both the strength and unity of the U.S.-Japan alliance and the rapport between the two leaders. It felt like the beginning of an exciting, new chapter in this golden age of U.S.-Japan relations.

The scene on board the aircraft carrier was one of many memorable moments from the president’s wildly successful visit to Japan — the first in his second presidential term. The trip built on this year’s historic U.S.-Japan trade deal with landmark agreements in critical minerals, energy, technology, security, and infrastructure.

These strategic investment deals, totaling more than $500 billion and involving the best of corporate America and Japan, demonstrate Japan’s commitment to investing in America and unleashing the full economic potential of our extraordinary partnership.

The United States and Japan have achieved much together over the decades. But, as with any partnership, we need to adapt to the opportunities and challenges of the times. That takes bold vision and investment. The rewards are robust, resilient economies and well-paid jobs in the sectors of tomorrow.

Our deeper collaboration in areas like energy and AI infrastructure, critical mineral supply chains, cybersecurity, shipbuilding, and defense will reenergize our manufacturing industries, strengthen our energy security, and ensure that we lead the way in the adoption and innovation of the technologies that are shaping every aspect of our societies.

After the ceremony and celebration of President Trump’s visit, the real work starts now. With investment commitments and project plans in place, we need to keep up the momentum and follow through on all our obligations. Because you can bet that our adversaries are wishing for our failure while doing everything in their power to emerge on top in the 21st century.

Prime Minister Takaichi’s commitment to boosting Japan’s deterrence capabilities is a welcome and vital move for the peace and stability of the region — as is her belief in regional partnerships like the Quad and our trilateral relationships with the Republic of Korea and the Philippines. Adopting a similar single-mindedness will ensure our economies remain competitive and cutting-edge. There is no room for complacency or hesitation in this mission.

In our increasingly interconnected digital world, cybersecurity, including cloud-based data storage, is national security. So, the launch of the bilateral working group to discuss secure cloud technology must be a priority. Critical decisions need to be made quickly.

The agreements signed between President Trump and Prime Minister Takaichi are just the start. We have opportunities to forge an even fairer trade relationship that will bolster our shared economic security, create jobs, drive technological change, and benefit both the American and Japanese people.

We can enhance Japan’s food security, for example, by addressing some of the non-tariff barriers in the agricultural sector. While in the life-sciences and pharmaceutical industries, deeper cooperation, expanded research incentives, and greater pricing transparency will lead to new jobs, increased investment and innovation, and improved access to life-changing treatments for Japanese patients.

Under the leadership of President Trump, we have made great strides in revitalizing the U.S.-Japan partnership for the digital age. And there is more we can achieve together, as we continue to strengthen and transform it over the months and years ahead.