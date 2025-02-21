French FM Jean-Noel Barrot Says No Such Thing as Global South; G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Ongoing in South Africa

Courtesy of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot

The Group of 20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is being held in South Africa from Feb. 20-21. On this occasion, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot contributed an article to major media outlets from G20 members, including The Japan News.

We are being told that the world is divided between a “Global North” and a “Global South.” But what exactly is meant by that? An economic difference? Of the 20 leading global economies, seven are in the “South.” In the “South,” some countries are 80 times richer than their neighbours. Climate differences? Climate change affects every country in the world, and especially small island States and the poorest countries. Among the 10 greatest emitters, if we go by CO2 emissions per inhabitant, there are as many in the North as in the South. Are we talking about a migration difference? The vast majority of migrations are between countries in the South. A political divide? In both the North and the South, there are those who support collective solutions, and conversely, those who support efforts to withdraw from global affairs. In both the North and the South, there is competition between regional powers. In both the North and the South, there are countries that comply with international law and others that flout it.

Yes, we are living in a fragmented world, but is this happening at the line of geographical division between North and South? Certainly not. The UN doesn’t recognize this artificial division either. It focuses on categories of countries that need the most international support.

The real line of division is the one that separates those who support the international rules-based order and the rest. The discussion we should be having, at G20 meetings and everywhere else, is not the clash between North and South, but between those who support the law and those who support power by force.

In France, our moral compass is not guided by North or South, but by justice. We do not avert our eyes from any crisis or violation of international law. A country under attack is a country under attack, and an aggressor country is an aggressor country – this distinction does not change based on whether the country is in the North or the South.

That is why France equally condemns violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and the West Bank, the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, the war of aggression led by Russia against Ukraine, and the atrocities perpetrated by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF in Sudan. That is why it is fully committed to maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, after working towards its adoption alongside the United States. That is why it is working to bring an end to the clashes in the Great Lakes region, where M23 continues to violate the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is why France is working so that Syrian men and women can live in peace and freedom in a sovereign, peaceful Syria, that is reintegrated in its regional environment. And I have travelled to each of these regions to strongly reassert our beliefs.

Because France does not use double standard. And the voice of France, which tirelessly defends equality and law, will continue to be heard, at a time when law is contested, if we strengthen this law. This implies that there is a role for everyone to play in global governance, and therefore, that it must be reformed. Every second we waste on the path to multilateralism reform fuels claims its institutions are illegitimate. France would like to see crucial projects for the future of peace and global governance to be completed between now and 2026, when our country will hold the presidency of the G7. As the 80th anniversary of the UN’s creation approaches, let us move forward with determination so that our institutions reflect today’s world, and so that a rightful place can be given to our African partners in global governance, the Security Council and international financial institutions. We must also make progress on practical implementation of the Paris Pact for Peoples and the Planet initiated by President Macron. Because no country should have to choose between fighting poverty and fighting climate change. Because we need private funding so that development assistance is sufficient, and because we must innovate to support developing countries.

I believe that South Africa would like this to be a key aspect of its presidency of the G20. It can count on France’s full support.