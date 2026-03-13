Lady Bess: Iroha Okuda, Mayuko Kominami Discuss Performing Elizabeth I’s Road to Queenhood

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mayuko Kominami, left, and Iroha Okuda

With a stream of highly anticipated musicals hitting the stage in 2026, “Lady Bess” returned for its first revival in nine years, starring Iroha Okuda of the idol group Nogizaka46 and Mayuko Kominami playing the lead role in a double cast. The Yomiuri Shimbun asked them to discuss the appeal of the work and their enthusiasm for the show before its opening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun: Please share your impressions of “Lady Bess.”

Iroha Okuda: I was really moved by Bess’ single-mindedness. It’s amazing how she lives without compromising her beliefs even amidst the various struggles and conflicts she faces.

Mayuko Kominami: I found myself wanting to live her life. The name Elizabeth I makes her seem so grand, but she is actually an ordinary woman [in the musical]. She falls in love, suffers and stumbles over trivial things.

Okuda: I’m very curious by nature, so I think I’m similar to Bess in the first half [of the musical].

Kominami: I am who I am today because of the influence and guidance of those around me. In that sense, I’m a bit like Bess. Building stamina is crucial to fully embody the role. I want to study voice training from a new angle to develop a variety of vocal expressions.

Okuda: I want to sing the songs in the production with care. When I look at the score, I feel each note is imbued with dedication and soul.

Kominami: There are so many melodies that pull you into Bess’ era; they stick in your head. Also, this is my first time working with director Shuichiro Koike. His productions are extravagant and uncompromising.

Okuda: If the vocal delivery is even slightly off, we’ll end up repeating it dozens of times. This is my third time with him directing me, so I’m determined to perform well enough to make him cry.

Yomiuri: What inspired you to pursue musical theater?

Kominami: When I was 10, I saw “My Fair Lady” starring Mao Daichi and thought, “I want to be in this world.” The singing, dancing, acting, as well as the costumes and sets were all so lavish. I was captivated by this dazzling, comprehensive art form.

Okuda: I became hooked after seeing a few musical pieces. Just sitting there watching transported me to a fantastical world, and I felt like I was really there.

Kominami: My debut in “Les Miserables” pulled me into the world of musicals. It was invaluable for me to have the experience of being in an ensemble. I learned how to handle costumes and wigs so even after I began playing more major roles, I was able to communicate naturally with the staff in charge.

Okuda: My first production was “Romeo & Juliette.” After rehearsing at the theater, I experienced a lot of trial and error. But when Director Koike told me, “The audience buys tickets to see you,” I knew I had to make it work. Ultimately, before the opening, I found an approach that made me think, “This is it!”

Kominami: This will be my first lead role. Honestly, I was trembling right up until the day before the official announcement was made. But receiving warm words from those who have seen this production over the years gave me confidence. Now that I’m standing at the center of a production with more than 100 staff and cast members, I can’t afford to tremble anymore.

Okuda: That really hit me. Since I’m still nervous, I’m looking forward to learning from Mayuko.

Kominami: I want to learn from Iroha, too. It’s a long run, so let’s get along well!

Story of ‘Lady Bess’

The musical features the early years of Queen Elizabeth I of England, who ascended the throne in the 16th century. Elizabeth, also known as Bess, is the daughter of King Henry VIII. She lives quietly in the countryside with her tutors after her mother was executed for treason. She develops feelings for a minstrel, played by Shotaro Arisawa and Akito Teshima in a double cast. However, Bess is suspected of treason against her sister, the reigning Queen Mary, played by Rei Maruyama and Hitomi Arisa in a double cast.

The script and lyrics were written by Michael Kunze, the music and arrangements by Sylvester Levay, and the direction and Japanese lyrics by Koike. The musical premiered in 2014 as an original Japanese production and was revived in 2017. It will be performed at Nissay Theatre in Tokyo through March 27, Hakataza theater in Fukuoka from April 4 to 13, and Misonoza theater in Nagoya from May 3 to 10.

Iroha Okuda

Born on Aug. 20, 2005. Debuted as a fifth-generation member of Nogizaka46 in 2022. In 2024, she made her stage debut in “Romeo & Juliette,” playing Juliette. She also appeared in “1789 — Les Amants de la Bastille” in 2025.

Mayuko Kominami

Born on Aug. 10, 1996. Graduated from Tokyo College of Music as a vocal music major. She debuted as an ensemble member in “Les Miserables” in 2015 and later played the role of Cosette. She has also appeared in “Endless SHOCK,” “Love Never Dies” and “Lazarus.”