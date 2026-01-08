Geiko, Maiko Vow to Dedicate Themselves to Profession at New Year’s Opening Ceremonies in Kyoto
15:30 JST, January 8, 2026
KYOTO — Geiko and maiko in formal black crested kimono vowed to dedicate themselves to their profession at New Year’s opening ceremonies held on Wednesday in Gion Kobu, Miyagawacho, Pontocho and Gion Higashi — four of the five “kagai” geiko quarters in Kyoto.
At the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo theater in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, about 80 geiko and maiko gathered and chanted their pledge, “We take pride in tradition and will strive to master our arts.”
Then, living national treasure Yachiyo Inoue, a 69-year-old dance master and Iemoto grand master of the Inoue school of kyomai dance, performed the traditional “Yamatobumi.”
Miwako, a 24-year-old geiko who was honored as last year’s top earner, said, “As this is my zodiac year, I want to charge ahead like a horse.”
