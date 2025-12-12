New ‘Chushingura’ Play Features Star-Studded Cast, Including Tokusatsu TV Drama

A promotional image for “Chushingura”

A new theatrical production of “Chushingura,” a tale of heroes loved by Japanese audiences for over 300 years, opens at Meijiza theater in Tokyo today. Directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi, the play was organized by Nippon Television Network Corp., an affiliate of The Yomiuri Shimbun Group, and so I was given the honor of writing an article featured in its pamphlet. I will also serve as emcee for post-performance talks. As several former or current superheroes in tokusatsu sci-fi action TV shows are among the cast, I think this production deserves to be seen by as many people as possible.

“Chushingura,” which roughly means “treasury of loyal retainers,” is based on a true story that occurred in the early 18th century. Lord Asano Takumi no Kami, a high-ranking samurai and governor of the Ako domain in what is now Hyogo Prefecture, drew his sword and slashed at Lord Kira Kozuke no Suke, an elder and higher-ranking samurai, in Edo Castle. Asano had been unable to tolerate Kira’s repeated harassment and ridiculing. Since drawing a sword inside the castle of the Tokugawa shogunate was forbidden, Asano was forced to commit seppuku, and the Ako domain was taken over by the shogun.

The domain’s retainers who lost their lord became ronin, or masterless samurai, and sought revenge against Kira. Oishi Kuranosuke, the head retainer, became their leader. They concealed their plan for revenge for one year and nine months, in order to catch the Kira side off guard. Although some of the retainers dropped out, the last 47 men broke into the Kira residence and killed him in the dead of night on Dec. 14, 1702. They then surrendered themselves to the shogunate government, and all committed seppuku in accordance with samurai rule.

As a complex narrative driven by the directness of the ronin willing to sacrifice their lives to stand by their beliefs in addition to their spirit of loyalty and the-good-against-the-evil storyline, “Chushingura” has long captivated Japanese audiences. The story has been adapted into a kabuki play as well as films and TV dramas.

This latest production takes the powerful story head on, but with the distinct intention of fully portraying the humanity of each character — even the ronin who dropped out from the revenge plot, as well as the inner struggle of their enemy, Kira, as a testament to the dedication of conveying each person’s sense of justice.

The star-studded cast is led by successful stage and screen actor Takaya Kamikawa as protagonist Kuranosuke. His wife, Riku, is played by Norika Fujiwara, a versatile actress who is as adept as playing coy as she is at the comedic beats. Kira is played by Katsunori Takahashi, star of famous period drama “Ooka Echizen” on the NHK BS P4K satellite channel.

Former and current tokusatsu superheroes on TV are among the cast, such as Shori Kondo, who plays the protagonist in “Ultraman Omega” currently broadcast on the TV Tokyo network. The starry lineup also includes Maito Fujioka, Tsubasa Sakiyama, Takumi Kizu, Yasunari Fujibayashi, Kenji Matsuda, Mitsutoshi Shundo and Kazutoshi Yokoyama.

Also remarkable is the ensemble, formed by stunt actors and many of whom are members of entertainment agency Japan Action Enterprise. Stunt ensembles in stage productions organized by Nippon Television Network have served as a springboard for successful actors and suit actors (who play masked superheroes after their transformations as well as villains), such as Shigeki Ito, suit actor for the red-clad superhero team leaders in the Super Sentai series TV shows, and Daisuke Sambongi, who plays an enemy boss in “No. 1 Sentai Gozyuger,” currently on air. Up-and-coming young performers from superhero stage shows also appear in the new “Chushingura” production as well.

In this current era in which time and money take precedence, “Chushingura” takes the audience to a time of analog communication, when delivering any information required travel by horseback. It is also a story about personal beliefs changing society.

Following the performances in Tokyo, the production will be staged in Nagoya, Kochi, Toyama, Osaka and Nagaoka in Niigata Prefecture. Even if you’ve never delved deeply into the world of “Chushingura,” you should give it a try.