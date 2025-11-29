Japan’s Kagura, Onsen Culture to Be Recommended for UNESCO Heritage
15:12 JST, November 29, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A government panel on Friday chose kagura traditional performing art and onsen hot spring culture as candidates for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage designation.
The choice was formally decided at a conference of related ministries and agencies on the day. The government will submit a proposal to UNESCO by the end of March next year, aiming for kagura to be registered in 2028 and onsen culture in 2030.
Kagura is a folk performing art hosted by specific sacred places. The government will propose 40 cases of kagura in bulk to UNESCO that are designated as Japan’s important intangible folk cultural properties.
Onsen culture refers to the Japanese social custom of people taking hot springs to heal both mind and body. Festivals and religious ceremonies related to the culture are rooted nationwide.
Japan has 23 UNESCO intangible cultural heritages. The government has recommended shodo Japanese calligraphy for inscription on the list.
If kagura is registered on the UNESCO list, it will encompass the already registered heritages of Hayachine kagura in Iwate Prefecture and Sada Shinno ritual dances in Shimane Prefecture, reducing the number of the heritages in Japan to 22.
The panel recommended that one case be added to the current heritage of yama, hoko and yatai float events, one to furyu odori folk performing arts and three to the traditional skills, techniques and knowledge for the conservation and transmission of wooden architecture in Japan.
