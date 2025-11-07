Putin Awards Medals to Actress Komaki Kurihara for Promoting Russian Culture
2:00 JST, November 7, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded medals to Japanese actress Komaki Kurihara and others on Tuesday. The recipients included foreigners from Europe, the Middle East and other regions who have contributed to the promotion of Russian culture.
The move is seen as an attempt to showcase that Russian culture garners international support amid mounting criticism over its invasion of Ukraine.
Kurihara is known for performing in numerous works based on Russian literature, including the Japan-Soviet coproduction film “Moscow, My Love,” released in 1974. She has also been involved in Japan-Russia cultural exchange projects.
Kurihara attended the award ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, where she expressed her sincere wish for eternal friendship between the people of Japan and Russia.
Putin also awarded medals to religious figures representing various faiths, including the Russian Orthodox Church and Islam. Tuesday marked Russia’s national holiday “National Unity Day.”
The ceremony appears to have been intended to showcase Russian culture while emphasizing Russia’s status as a multiethnic nation aiming to foster domestic unity.
