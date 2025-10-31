Japanese Version of Musical ‘Six’ to Debut in West End; Cast to Make ‘Her-Story’ as 1st Non-English Version in London
15:14 JST, October 31, 2025
The Japanese-language version of the British musical “Six” will debut at London’s Vaudeville Theatre from Nov. 4-9. It is rare for a British musical production to be performed in Japanese and with a cast from Japan in the United Kingdom, according to the source.
The musical features the six wives of England’s King Henry VIII (1491-1547), who come back to life in modern day and compete for the position of lead singer in a girl band. After first debuting in the U.K. in 2017, the musical has been staged in several countries, including in Japan with a U.K. tour cast as well as a local Japan cast.
In this version, the musical will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles. Ten members from the Japan cast, including actress Sonim as Catherine of Aragon, will appear.
The idea of staging the Japanese version came after the original producer and writers visited Japan and saw the production earlier this year. Impressed with the passionate and meticulous performance by actors in Japan, they decided to invite the company. It will also mark the first time Six will be performed in a non-English language in London.
During the run, two workshops, one featuring a Japanese language lesson and one about drawing manga-style portraits of the six wives, will also be held.
“We are incredibly honored that Japan has been chosen for the very first foreign-language production of Six the Musical in London,” The Umeda Arts Theatre, organizer of the Japanese version in Japan, said in a statement.
