Actor Kyoya Honda Speaks About Role in ‘Enoken,’ His 2nd Major Theatrical Performance Set in Showa-Era

Kyoya Honda poses for a photo.

Kyoya Honda, 26, is arguably the most promising young actor to have broken through this year. In the new musical theater performance of “Enoken,” Honda dives into the world of Kenichi Enomoto, a real-life Showa-era (1926-1989) comedy king known as Enoken. Honda plays two important roles alongside experienced actor Masachika Ichimura, who plays the title role.

The production is set in 1952. Forty-eight-year-old Enomoto is performing on stage during a regional tour. As he thrills the audience with his energetic performance, he suddenly feels excruciating pain in his right leg.

More than 20 years earlier, Enoken performed with his star actress wife (played by Yasuko Matsuyuki) and young actor Tajima (played by Honda). The troupe, which was founded in the Asakusa area of Tokyo, enlivened the theater district. Enoken and his troupe members continued performing the comedy, evading the ever-stricter scrutiny of the authorities. The Second Sino-Japanese War erupted in 1937.

Seven years after the war ends, Enoken, whose leg is ravaged by illness, achieves a comeback following grueling rehabilitation, spurred on by the encouragement of his wife and son Eiichi (also played by Honda).

A poster for “Enoken”

The production’s original script was written by comedian and Akutagawa Prize-winning author Naoki Matayoshi. The fictional script contains elements that differ from historical facts.

The production is based on the life of Enomoto (1904-1970), who was born in Tokyo and made his stage debut while in his teens. He helped to bring the Asakusa Opera, a popular entertainment movement based in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, into its golden era. He later formed the “Enoken Ichiza” troupe, performing comedies at Asakusa’s Shochikuza grand theater.

Enomoto’s unique appearance, sporting a small frame with bulging eyes, along with his agile movements and his athletic prowess, made him extremely popular. He was also the lead in a number of films, making him a national celebrity. In his later years, he had to have his right leg amputated, but made a comeback using a prosthetic leg.

Before the production’s opening in Tokyo, The Yomiuri Shimbun spoke to Honda about his enthusiasm for the production.

The two roles that Honda plays are Eiichi and Tajima, a fledgling actor receiving passionate acting instructions from the younger Enomoto.

“One moment I’m acting as Eiichi, the next I’m living as Tajima. Switching between the two roles is probably quite demanding, but I’m excited about the unique stage direction. I’m also thrilled to be working with great actors.”

Eiichi is frail, which concerns his parents. “He’s innocent and pure. I want to convincingly express his deep respect for his father and mother,” said Honda.

Honda secured his roles after a successful audition. The production marks his second time performing on a theater stage.

“I first appeared on stage seven years ago when I had just started learning how to act. I didn’t know at all what to do,” said Honda. “Time has passed since then, and I wanted to take on another role, but this time, using my own experience.”

The production will also be performed at Osaka’s Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall from Nov. 1 to 9. It will then tour Saga, Aichi and Saitama prefectures.

Rising star

Honda was born on June 20, 1999, and raised in Fukui Prefecture. He made his debut in the 2017 drama “Seto Utsumi,” and rose to prominence this year through his role in the Fuji TV network drama “Nami Uraraka ni, Meoto Biyori” (“A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You”).

The drama’s story is based on the manga of the same name by Hachi Nishiga and set in Japan in 1936, the 11th year of the Showa era. Honda played Takimasa Ebata, an Imperial Navy lieutenant who marries the protagonist, Natsumi, without ever having dated her.

The Blu-ray and DVD Box art of “A Calm Sea and Beautiful Days with You,” to be released on Dec. 3, produced by Fuji Television Network, Inc. and distributed by TC Entertainment, Inc.

Viewers were captivated by the two characters who grew closer despite their shy and awkward natures. The drama, depicting an early Showa-era married life, seemed to strike a chord with today’s young people and gained great popularity.

Honda says that he fell in love with the story’s worldview from the moment he read the original manga. “As people in the early Showa era did not have smartphones, they couldn’t get in touch quickly. Their values are also different from ours. But they care for each other in the same way that people do today. I played the role while hoping that viewers of the drama would have the same emotions I did when I first read the original work.”

However, he apparently didn’t anticipate receiving as much positive feedback as he did.

“In the beginning, there were times I would worry if I could truly embody Takimasa in the drama,” Honda said. “But during shooting, Takimasa came to life with the support of the cast and crew, and I was able to form a wonderful connection with Natsumi. I’m truly happy this drama has been loved by so many people.”

“Enoken” is a show that once again depicts the Showa era.

The Yomiuri Shimbun asked him if it was rare to see an actor who was involved so much in Showa-era performances in modern times.

“You could probably count a few such actors,” Honda said with a smile.

He then said earnestly with a sharp, determined look: “Yes, I’m truly grateful for having been given many roles portraying characters living in the Showa era. I now feel it’s my mission to make the most of that experience.”