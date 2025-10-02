Sailor Moon Makes Triumphant Return to Tokyo after Success in U.S., U.K.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yui Yokoyama, right, and Riko Tanaka

The stage show “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live” is set to debut in Tokyo this month. The show’s characters and settings are based on the “Bishojo Senshi Sailor Moon” (“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon”) manga series written by Naoko Takeuchi, which has been extremely popular in Japan and abroad for many years.

The cast were split into two teams and entertained fans in London and North America between February and April. The Tokyo show marks their triumphant return.

The show tells the story of Usagi Tsukino, a slightly clumsy and emotional second-year junior high school girl. She encounters Luna, a talking black cat, who gives her a mysterious brooch. Luna tells her to recite a magic spell which transforms Usagi into Sailor Moon. Together with other Sailor Guardians that are named after planets in the solar system, Usagi battles enemies in their search for the Legendary Silver Crystal.

© Naoko Takeuchi・PNP / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live Production Committee 2025



The original manga was serialized in Nakayoshi, a monthly manga magazine for girls, between 1991 and 1997, and its volumes were translated into 17 languages. The anime series based on the manga has aired in more than 40 countries.

The Yomiuri Shimbun recently interviewed Yui Yokoyama and Riko Tanaka, who both play the role of Sailor Moon in the show, and asked about their memories of overseas shows and how they feel about the upcoming Tokyo shows.

© Naoko Takeuchi・PNP / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live Production Committee 2025



***

The Yomiuri Shimbun: Ms. Yokoyama, you performed in 43 shows in London, and Ms. Tanaka, you took part in a tour of 21 cities in North America. I heard it was the first time either of you performed overseas.

Riko Tanaka: The cultures are different from Japan, so the cheers from the audience came when I didn’t expect them, which surprised me in the first stage show. (Speaking to Yokoyama) I had a feeling that the way [the cast and audience] influenced each other made the shows more exciting, don’t you think?

Yui Yokoyama: I really felt like the audience joined in to make the shows with us.

© Naoko Takeuchi・PNP / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live Production Committee 2025



Yomiuri: Were you able to do any sightseeing between shows?

Tanaka: When we were in Los Angeles, I and other cast members visited a theme park on a day off. (Asking Yokoyama) Team U.K. [performers in London] had a party, right?

Yokoyama: We had a great time in our rooms! The shows were held in winter when many team members have birthdays, so we had many birthday parties! We ate cakes, swapped gifts and called our mothers.

Tanaka: Cute! Like the five Sailor Guardians!

© Naoko Takeuchi・PNP / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live Production Committee 2025



Learning from each other

Yomiuri: How did you feel when you were chosen for the show?

Yokoyama: I have enjoyed the series since I was in elementary school, so I was trembling with excitement and nerves, and determined to do my best.

Tanaka: I also have enjoyed the series since I was a child. I dreamed of becoming a fighting girl, but I had never imagined I would really do so.

/> © Naoko Takeuchi・PNP / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live Production Committee 2025



Yomiuri: Ms. Tanaka, this was your latest Sailor Moon role after your appearance in the 2021 musical “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical — Kaguya Hime’s Beloved —.”

Tanaka: When the North American tour was finalized, I immediately contacted other members of our five-member team who play the Sailor Guardians. I was so happy to get together with them again. I was also delighted when members of Team U.K. joined us.

© Naoko Takeuchi・PNP / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live Production Committee 2025



Yomiuri: Kaori Miura, who is the stage director of the shows, said that as a Sailor Guardian, Riko seems to be strong, but Yui gives off the image of a princess who is protected by others. What are your impressions of each other’s performances?

Tanaka: Yui perfectly embodies Usagi — innocent, clumsy and sensitive — but super cute. I learned so much from her, like how to deliver lines and how to move and perform gestures.

Yokoyama: I spent so much time reading the original manga series and tried various things, but I also carefully watched how Riko played the role of Sailor Moon. She’s very good at expressing herself with her eyes.

Tanaka: We watched recorded scenes of each other and copied each other’s techniques (laughs).

© Naoko Takeuchi・PNP / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live Production Committee 2025



Yomiuri: How have you been preparing for the show’s return to Tokyo?

Yokoyama: I had been rehearsing while hoping that Japanese people would be able to see our shows somewhere, so, I’m very happy as our performances, which we improved upon while overseas, will be seen [in Japan]. I’ll do my best.

Tanaka: I hope audiences will be able to enjoy seeing the differences in styles between the U.K. Team led by Yui and the U.S. Team led by me. The Sunshine Theatre has a long history for longtime fans of Sailor Moon musical shows. I can’t wait to debut our show there.

***

The shows will be held at the Sunshine Theatre in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, from Oct. 9 to 13. Tickets are available at the Eplus online ticket sales website and other outlets.

More information is at https://www.j25musical.jp/en/stage/928