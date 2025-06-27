Shiki’s ‘Back to The Future’ Musical: A Dazzling Ride through Time; Stars Naoto Risu, Masuo Nonaka Speak on the Hit’s Japan Debut

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Doc (Masuo Nonaka), left, and Marty McFly (Naoto Risu) in Shiki Theatre Company’s “Back to the Future: The Musical”

Shiki Theatre Company’s new production, “Back to the Future: The Musical,” an acclaimed stage adaptation of the 1985 cinematic smash hit, is thrilling audiences with its electrifying performances and ingenious stagecraft.

Now enjoying a successful run, this highly anticipated work features Naoto Risu as high school protagonist Marty McFly and Masuo Nonaka as Doc, the eccentric scientist who invents the time machine.

Read on for highlights of the show, along with an interview with its stars.

Set in a California suburb in 1985, the story begins as Marty, a high school student leading a dull life, visits the laboratory of his friend, the scientist Emmett “Doc” Brown. Doc excitedly rambles on about how he has modified a DeLorean supercar and developed a time machine. During the experiment, however, Doc collapses due to the plutonium fuel. Marty drives the DeLorean to take Doc to the hospital, leading to a pivotal moment that changes everything.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The digital clock inside the DeLorean

Upon entering the theater, visitors are greeted by an electrifying sight: LED boards mimicking circuit boards line the walls parallel to the audience. As the DeLorean travels through time and space, these boards brilliantly light up, creating a breathtaking effect that pulls the audience directly into the action.

While audiences are initially blown away by the theme park-like mechanisms, these soon prove to be just an added feature. The meticulously crafted sets, recreating the famous movie scenes as well as showcasing original staging, are packed with ingenious theater technology that defies explanation, leaving audiences in awe of the stagecraft.

Beyond the spectacle, the most vital element is the musical’s core message: Doc’s recurring mantra of “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” resonates deeply. While we cannot rewind the past or fast-forward to the future, we are the ones who hold the power to take action toward shaping our destiny. With that kind of dedication, our dreams are within reach.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A scene from “Back to the Future: The Musical”

The cast’s energetic performances as they jump between 1985 and 1955 drive this point home with incredible conviction. You’ll leave feeling empowered and inspired, thinking, “Maybe starting tomorrow I’ll start trying a little harder.”

“Back to the Future: The Musical” is enjoying a long run at the JR-East Shiki Theatre Aki in the Hamamatsucho district of Tokyo.

The musical premiered in the United Kingdom in 2020, where it won Best New Musical at the 2022 Olivier Awards, the most prestigious ceremony in London theater. It also had a Broadway run in New York from August 2023 to January 2025.

Delving into roles

Risu, who plays Marty, and Nonaka, who plays Doc, spoke to The Yomiuri Shimbun. The following is excerpted from the interview:

* * *

The Yomiuri Shimbun: What is the appeal of Marty and Doc’s respective roles?

Risu: I think many stories feature protagonists who grow throughout the narrative, but Marty’s charm lies in his inherent goodness from the very beginning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masuo Nonaka, left, and Naoto Risu

Nonaka: Despite being around 70, Doc poured about 30 years into his research, relentlessly pursuing his dream. That kind of sustained drive and power is astounding, isn’t it?

Yomiuri: I heard director John Rando instructed you to “bring out your individuality.”

Risu: If you try your best and your good qualities spill out, perhaps that is what individuality is.

Nonaka: Individuality likely emerges eventually by delving deeply into a role. For me, it felt like it came naturally as I reacted to John’s directions.

Yomiuri: What were these “directions”?

Risu: The scene where Doc explains the time travel theory with a model was quite challenging to perform.

Nonaka: He told me, “Just keep improvising.” When I suggested, “How about ‘Mamma Mia!’ when the sparks fly?” he enthusiastically replied, “That’s great!”

Risu: Nonaka and Yoichiro Akutsu, who alternate the role of Doc, both appeared in the Japanese premiere of the musical “Mamma Mia!” so I thought it was a clever touch.

Yomiuri: Please tell us about some hidden gems.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masao Nonaka, left, and Naoto Risu in a scene from “Back to the Future: The Musical”

Risu: Definitely the meticulousness of the Doc’s laboratory set.

Nonaka: I heard they found a genuine old projector and a lamp.

Risu: The clocks in Doc’s laboratory change time depending on the scene, but they are actually physically swapped out!

Nonaka: The stagehands replace all twenty-something of them.

Risu: Beyond that, it is worth examining all the subtle yet significant differences in Doc’s 1985 and 1955 laboratories. You’ll find, for example, that the Diet Pepsi can Marty enjoys is conspicuously absent in 1955, simply because it hadn’t been released yet.

Nonaka: Audiences probably wouldn’t notice unless they stopped and compared them.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Naoto Risu in a scene from “Back to the Future: The Musical”

Risu: I particularly like the scene at Marty’s house. In the background, there is a whiteboard displaying Dave’s (Marty’s brother) future plans, though it quickly becomes hidden from view.

Yomiuri: What do you hope audiences pay the most attention to?

Nonaka: Of course, the time travel scenes. Even we, as performers, get excited.

Risu: I’d be thrilled if audiences came away thinking about how Doc and Marty, despite their significant age difference, have such a good relationship.

Naoto Risu:

Raised in Tokyo, Risu joined the Shiki Theatre Company training center in 2018. His acting journey began with his appearance in an elementary school Christmas play. He has played many leading roles, including Ren / Kyuta in “Bakemono no Ko” (“The Boy and The Beast”).

Masuo Nonaka:

Raised in Tochigi Prefecture, Nonaka is a Shiki Theatre Company veteran who joined the training center in 1984. He is also skilled at playing villains, such as Jafar in “Aladdin” and medical officer John Hall in “The Ghost and the Lady.”