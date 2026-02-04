Hot word :

BTS to Hold Comeback Concert in Seoul on March 21; Popular Boy Band Releases New Album to Signal Return

Reuters
Members of BTS in 2022

By Kazusa Yoda / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

15:06 JST, February 4, 2026

SEOUL — The management agency of South Korean boy band BTS said Tuesday that the iconic seven-member group will hold a comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on March 21.

BTS will also release a new album on March 20, the eve of the concert, and restart its group activities for the first time in nearly four years, following the announcement in June 2022 that the group was going on hiatus.

After suspending their activities, the members of BTS either enlisted in the South Korean military or worked as social service personnel, an alternative to active-duty service. All seven had finished their military duties by last year.

Gwanghwamun Square, the venue for the concert, is located near a district which is home to numerous government and office buildings. The Yonhap News Agency reported that, since a huge number of people are expected to turn up for the event, the Seoul municipal government and police will work to ensure the safety of all attendees.

