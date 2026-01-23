Japanese Soul Singer Toshinobu Kubota Releases Greatest Hits Album, Celebrates 40th Anniversary

©Sony Music Labels Inc.

Hit-making vocalist Toshinobu Kubota

Singer-songwriter Toshinobu Kubota celebrates the 40th anniversary of his major label debut this year. He released his greatest hits album “The Baddest IV & Timeless Hits” last year, and said, “I’m thankful now that I can keep singing.”

With his soulful musicality and singing ability, he has had hits such as “Ryu-sei No Saddle” (Saddle of a shooting star), “Missing” and “La. La. La Love Song,” which featured supermodel Naomi Campbell on vocals.

He was awakened to music in kindergarten. “When I sang on bus trips, the moms loved it. It felt so good! That’s when I learned how fun music could be.”

His neighbors brought him into contact with Western music. Adults around him who knew he liked to sing introduced him to all kinds of new music. “They’d say things like, ‘Tonight, they’re playing a song by a guy named James Brown on TV.’ It was a great era when everyone listened to all kinds of music,” he said.

Gradually, he began listening to songs of diverse international genres like the Beatles and disco. What truly captured his heart, however, was soulful music. “For someone like me who’d thought since childhood that I might have a talent for singing, soul music was what most strongly ignited my passion for song,” said Kubota. “I’d mimic songs I heard on the radio, and I just got more and more immersed.”

©Sony Music Labels Inc.

The cover of “The Baddest IV & Timeless Hits”

Kubota’s work, deeply tinged with soul, created a new trend in the Japanese pop music scene. But he didn’t rest on his laurels. Sometime after his debut, he moved his base to the United States and continued challenging himself, performing live in various countries.

“I’ve sung in Nigeria in front of African audiences. I even aimed at winning a Grammy Award in the U.S. at one point,” Kubota said. “Honestly, after 40 years, I’m amazed at how many things I’ve tried.”

Times have changed, with music consumption shifting from CDs to streaming. Having reached 40 years, he remains unfazed by such shifts. He now faces music anew, deeply and directly. “Making and singing music remains the same for me. If my songs bring joy to someone, that’s why I sing,” he said. “As long as there’s a way to share music with the world, I want to keep doing it.”

He is currently on a commemorative national tour. Concerts are also planned for March and beyond, including at Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka.