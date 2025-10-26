Japan’s Yoshimoto Wins 2nd Prize in Genoa Violin Contest
10:29 JST, October 26, 2025
PARIS (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Rino Yoshimoto, 22, won the second prize at the 58th Premio Paganini, an international violin competition in Genoa, Italy, on Saturday.
The first round of the competition started Oct. 15 with 20 participants including four Japanese violinists.
Yoshimoto, China’s Zhang Aozhe and South Korea’s Kim Hyun-seo competed in Saturday’s final round, with each contestant performing two pieces.
Zhang, 17, won the top prize.
Born in 2003, Yoshimoto, from the western Japan city of Kobe, started to play the violin at the age of 3. She moved to Europe when she was 14 and studied in Vienna and Brussels.
Yoshimoto won the second prize in the Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition in Vienna in 2022.
The Premio Paganini started in 1954 in commemoration of Genoa-born violinist Niccolo Paganini (1782-1840).
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yohji Yamamoto Pays Tribute to Giorgio Armani at Paris Fashion Week
-
Concerts to Mark Centenary of Tokyo Music Library; Now Shuttered, Library Contained Valuable Western Collection
-
Kogei Dining Event at MOA in Shizuoka Pref. Features Meal on Fine Dinnerware, Japanese Traditional Dance Performance
-
Chiba Pref. Craftsman Makes Traditional Kumihimo Braided Products; He Carries on Family Business Which Started in the Edo Period
-
‘Inuyasha,’ ‘Ranma 1/2’ Among Popular Manga, Anime to Be Merchandised in U.S.; Marubeni, Shogakukan Will Use Hot Topic Store Chain to Sell Goods
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November