Satoshi Yoneda of Japan Wins Conductor Competition
14:47 JST, September 29, 2025
BESANCON, France (Jiji Press) — Satoshi Yoneda won the grand prix at the Besancon International Competition for Young Conductors in eastern France on Saturday, becoming the 11th Japanese to win the top prize at the prestigious contest.
Yoneda, 29, earned applause after conducting ballet music and others as the first performer of the three finalists. The finalists were selected from 20 candidates out of 271 entries.
“I’m very happy,” Yoneda said after the award ceremony. “I want to express my gratitude because many people have supported me.”
He added, “I want to be a conductor who plays music with wonderful orchestras around the world.”
