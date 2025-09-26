Ave Mujica of BanG Dream! Obliterates the Line Between Anime, Live Performances
11:00 JST, September 26, 2025
From anime to real-life stages, metal band Ave Mujica doesn’t just blur the lines — it obliterates them. The five voice actresses for the hit anime series “BanG Dream! Ave Mujica” are also the members of this electrifying metal band. Their music is not just a recreation of the anime’s world; it unleashes a raw, gripping sound that captivates audiences.
Ave Mujica was formed as part of the franchise “BanG Dream!” It is a major media project that tells the stories of girls dedicated to musical activities through anime, games and live concerts.
In June 2023, Ave Mujica performed its first live concert. The members put on a theatrical performance while wearing masks, and their polished stage presence shocked the music scene. This past January, a TV anime about the band began to air. Its gloomy, dark plot — distinct from the project’s previous anime series — became a hot topic.
The five voice actresses each possess a high level of musical skill and sensibility. In the anime, they play characters with stage names such as Doloris. They fully express the intricate, philosophical worldview of musicians like Diggy-MO’, who created the songs.
The anime ended in March, but a movie adaptation will be made. The band’s popularity is soaring not only in Japan but also across Asia.
Here is an excerpt of the interview with the five actresses — Rico Sasaki, Yuzuki Watase, Mei Okada, Akane Yonezawa and Kanon Takao.
* * * * *
The Yomiuri Shimbun: You all seem to get along very well.
Everyone: We do!
Yomiuri: Your concert in July, “Nova Historia,” was incredible as you played straight through without any stage banter.
Sasaki: It was a challenge for us, too. It was tough playing nonstop, but when I made eye contact with the other members, it gave me a boost.
Takao: I think we were able to express a world that added something extra without breaking the absolute worldview of the anime.
Yomiuri: Ms. Watase, on the first day, you spun your guitar, right? It was so cool.
Watase: I wanted to defy everyone’s expectations in a good way and introduce a new world.
Yomiuri: Could you tell us about the band’s world?
Sasaki: Yes. There is a dark world from the anime, where we weave things like pain and sadness, not just beautiful clear things, into our songs. It’s a unique experience that makes you feel like you can fall into that world with us as you listen.
Yomiuri: The band is linked to the anime, and you are all voice actresses. Ms. Yonezawa, your original profession was drumming, wasn’t it?
Yonezawa: Yes. I was a little worried, but I’m glad from the bottom of my heart that I’m in this band with these members. Everyone else is a voice actress, and some started playing an instrument while voice acting, and I think that’s amazing!
Okada: I had never played bass before, but I’ve been practicing a lot and focusing on the basics. I’m trying not to cause any trouble.
Watase: I know what you mean. (laughs)
Yomiuri: You have a concert at the end of the year and your first tour next year. What are your goals for the future?
Yonezawa: A world tour.
Everyone: Exactly!
Watase: I’ve always wanted to go to Northern Europe for a concert.
Yomiuri: When discussing metal, Northern Europe comes to mind, doesn’t it?
Watase: That’s right! Also, I’d love for the five of us to do a livestream or radio show and chat about things like backstage stories.
Yomiuri: Finally, please give a message to your fans.
Sasaki: Our momentum is unstoppable. We don’t just want to be a part of anime history; we want to make our mark on the history of bands. Please look forward to what we do next.
Everyone: Same here!
1st album earns praise
Their first full album, “Completeness,” released in April, masterfully shows off their potential. The seven tracks on the album range from aggressive metal songs to numbers with a Gothic compositional beauty. The dense instrumentation provides a wide range of expression while maintaining a high level of intensity.
The album’s quality has been highly praised by a heavy metal specialty magazine.
