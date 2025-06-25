Pop Group TOKIO Disbands After Problematic Acts by Kokubun on Popular Nippon Television Show ‘The Tetsuwan Dash’
18:09 JST, June 25, 2025
The all-male pop group TOKIO said Wednesday it was disbanding, announcing the decision on the website of its management company of the same name.
Band member Taichi Kokubun had been suspended indefinitely from TOKIO on Friday, after being removed from “The Tetsuwan Dash,” a popular variety show on Nippon Television Network Corp. Kokuban was found to have committed compliance violations.
“We confirmed with each other that, given our current situation, it would be difficult to continue TOKIO and gain support and trust again. So we decided to bring our activities to an end,” the band stated in the announcement.
TOKIO made its debut in 1994.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 260 Japanese National Treasures Featured at Special Exhibitions in Osaka, Nara, Kyoto Held to Coincide with Expo 2025
-
‘Study Manga’ Make Easy Reading out of Educational Content, and Their Range of Themes Is Growing
-
Shosoin THE SHOW: Immersive Exhibition Brings Ancient Japanese Treasures to Life in Osaka; Treasure-inspired Modern Creations Also on Display
-
Japanese Pianists Win 2nd, 5th Prizes in Brussels Contest
-
Everyday Items Brightened with Nature’s Colors; Tokyo-Based Plant Dyeing Brand Offers Range of Products, Beginner’s Kit
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May