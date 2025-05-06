Home>Culture>Music

Arashi Announces End of Band’s Activities After Its Final Tour Scheduled for Next Spring

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:45 JST, May 6, 2025

The popular five-member boy band Arashi announced that they will end their activities after their concert tour scheduled for next spring.

The group, which released its first CD in 1999, has been on hiatus since the end of 2020. After discussing their future, they decided to end their activities.

