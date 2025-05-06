Arashi Announces End of Band’s Activities After Its Final Tour Scheduled for Next Spring
19:45 JST, May 6, 2025
The popular five-member boy band Arashi announced that they will end their activities after their concert tour scheduled for next spring.
The group, which released its first CD in 1999, has been on hiatus since the end of 2020. After discussing their future, they decided to end their activities.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘One Piece’-Themed Shinkansen Train Debuts; Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Grand’ Sanyo Shinkansen Line
-
Anime Creators to Get Career Boost from New Organization, as Japan Looks to Grow Overseas Market
-
Junji Ito’s Horror Manga Irresistible to Fans at Home and Abroad; Horror Mangaka Carries Surprisingly Positive Image
-
Kabuki Name Succession Ceremony Held for Celebrity Family; Onoe Kikunosuke Follows Father to Become Onoe Kikugoro VIII
-
Exhibitions, Shows Mark 100th Birthday of Legendary Storyteller Katsura Beicho; Late Performer Was Known as ‘God of Kamigata Rakugo’ and ‘Living National Treasure’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo