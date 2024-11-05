Nintendo Releases Game Music Streaming App; Music from Famicom, Nintendo Switch, GameCube, More Available to Stream
12:51 JST, November 5, 2024
Nintendo Co. has released Nintendo Music, a smartphone app that allows users to listen to video game music.
Paid subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online can use the app to enjoy listening to soundtracks from such Nintendo games as Super Mario Bros. and the Legend of Zelda.
Music from the original Family Computer, known as Famicom, to the most recent Nintendo Switch is available on the app.
In addition to music related to specific game characters, app users can enjoy playlists that help them relax or give them a boost while gaming, as well as many others. A scene from the game is displayed on the screen when the music is played.
Users can also create their own playlists.
Nintendo said users are able to hide specific soundtracks to avoid spoilers for games they have not yet completed.
