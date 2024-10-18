Japan’s Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra Performs In Berlin; Violinists Christian Tetzlaff, Sayako Kusaka Play Key Roles

© Peter Adamik

Sebastian Weigle conducts the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra at Philharmonie Berlin in Berlin on Wednesday.

BERLIN — The Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra (YNSO), currently touring Europe with principal conductor Sebastian Weigle, gave a concert at the Philharmonie Berlin on Wednesday evening.

The venue is the home of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert opened with “Dance of the Seven Veils” from Akira Ifukube’s ballet “Salome,” followed by Brahms’ Violin Concerto with world-famous violinist Christian Tetzlaff as the soloist. The audience of about 1,000 people intently listened to the exquisite ensemble sounds created by the orchestra.

Weigle, whose favorite repertoire includes music by Tchaikovsky, conducted the composer’s Symphony No. 4 in the second half of the concert. The performance was dynamic throughout. The final movement in particular was full of passion and excitement and won prolonged applause from the audience.

The concert was joined by violinist Sayako Kusaka, the YNSO’s special guest concertmaster, who lives in Berlin.

“It’s a special experience for me to play with my fellow members in the city where I live,” Kusaka said enthusiastically after the concert.

Tetzlaff also praised the YNSO, saying it was exciting to play with the orchestra and its many young members. He added that the members superbly express the composers’ feelings by putting their hearts into each note, rather than simply playing deferentially.