Valuing ‘Uneasy’ Feeling; imase Starts from Zero to Become Musical Sensation

Before his meteoric rise, imase started making music alone in 2020 at his parents’ Gifu Prefecture home. His songs went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, turning him into one of the most talked about artists at home and abroad. His calm presence and the speed of his ascent have a distinctly modern feel.

His music has been dubbed “bedtime music” for its floating, urban sounds. His soft, tender singing voice shifts between his natural voice and falsetto. The songs have a mysterious catchiness to them, making listeners feel relaxed.

“I can’t play the keyboard or guitar very well. I’m an ordinary person. How can I get my songs heard by many people? I’m always thinking about that,” imase said.

His efforts over the past three years are reflected in “Bonsai,” his first album published by Universal Music LLC in May.

He grew up hearing songs by his parents’ favorite artists, such as Seiko Matsuda and Yumi Matsutoya. During his junior high school and high school days, he enjoyed listening to songs by Shonan no Kaze, Kenshi Yonezu, Gen Hoshino and other artists, though he had no special interest in music back then. “I had never even been to a concert,” he said.

When he was 20 years old, he saw a friend playing a brand-new guitar. Thinking “I want to play the guitar and sing as well,” he started learning. That proved to be a turning point. He watched online videos and other materials and began composing songs with music software and digital equipment. He then posted songs on social media from his room at his parents’ home. “At first it was just a hobby. I started with what anyone else could do,” he recalled.

Since he found it difficult to write full songs at first, he would write a short piece, adding melodies and lyrics if it received good reactions on social media. His way of publishing music, which came from his lack of experience, has caught the attention of audiences in the age of short online videos.

The start of his song “Night Dancer” leaves a strong impression with a mellow voice singing, “Dodemo iiyona Yoru dakedo” (It’s a night that does not really matter to me, but …). The song was used in dance videos in South Korea and other countries, building his popularity overseas. The song is reminiscent of popular Showa era (1926-89) songs and is based on a melody he had hummed while driving.

Singer imase says he values a “slight feeling of unease.” Even offhanded words can give a different impression depending on the melody and the phrasing of the words before and after. He sometimes puts the chorus at the beginning of songs and adds tonal shifts. His songs sound easy and smooth, but they strongly impact the listener. Most of the 19 songs on the “Bonsai” album have been used as theme songs for movies, TV dramas and TV commercials.

Last year, he started living by himself in Tokyo. He held his first national tour this spring and successfully finished his Asia tour this summer. “I’d like to perform on larger stages and write songs that more and more people will listen to. I’ll continue to work hard,” he said. The music career of 23-year-old imase has only just begun.

New release

imase released “Dried Flower” on Oct. 11, which is the theme song for the film “Stolen Identity: Final Hacking Game” to be released on Nov. 1.