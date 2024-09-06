POP&COOL / The ‘highest level cuteness’ of Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu grabs hearts

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Front row from left: Kanami Tsujino, Hitoka Sakai, Aki Suda Back row from left: Julia An, Haruka Koizumi, Hiyori Yoshikawa

Pop idol group Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu, nicknamed Tokisen, are having a big moment. The six-member girl band was much shared on TikTok after one of their videos went viral. In the video, played more than 700 million times, the members dance to one of the songs in their album released this year, “Saijyoukyuunikawaiino!” The group is also gaining more and more exposure in TV appearances and other media.

Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu translates literally to “super heart-throbbing excitement♡advertising department.” As the name indicates, the group aims to spread heart-thumping excitement to the whole world while promoting “exciting romance and youthfulness” as their theme. The group first formed in 2015 as Tokimeki♡Sendenbu. After some member changes, the act developed into what it is now in 2020, when the prefix “cho” (super) was added to its name.

As the band kept going, the choreography video for their 2021 song “Suki! — Cho ver.” (“suki” means “love you”) brought them international fame overnight as it gained traction on TikTok.

The type-A cover of the single “Saijyoukyuunikawaiino!” released on May 29. The single has six covers, including a limited first press edition.

“In the early days following our debut, we were always working really hard and there were many barriers we couldn’t overcome. Now, I’m happy because many people know about us,” Kanami Tsujino said with a smile. She is the group’s leader, also known as the head of the advertising department.

The song “Saijyoukyuunikawaiino!”, meaning “I’m cute on the highest level!”, opens with the line, “Kimi ni furarete saijyoukyuu ni kawaiino” (Being dumped by you, I’m cute on the highest level). It is an extremely positive song driven by the members’ pursuit of cuteness and energy. Singer-songwriter Koresawa crafted the easy-to-remember lyrics and the easy-to-sing melodies. The song’s music video, with its equally catchy choreography, quickly stacked up views.

“Back then, everything was new to us,” Julia An said, recalling their 2021 breakthrough. “Now, we hear ‘Saijyoukyuu …’ played in town and see our posters at Shibuya Station. I’ve learned our presence has spread even more.”

The song’s success was not coincidental, but rather the result of strategic planning.

“When I first heard the song, I thought, ‘I can understand someone becoming cute because she’s loved by someone, but can someone become cute because she’s been dumped?’ I was really shocked,” Hitoka Sakai said. “The tune is great, too. When we were learning the choreography, we knew it would create a lot of buzz. So we tried various strategies.”

The song’s choreography is very simple. When singing the line, “Jibun-shijo ichiban tokimeki hanatsuwa” (I’ll release the strongest excitement in the history of myself), they mimic releasing an arrow. For the lyrics, “Mitomenayo Korega otome no gyakushu da!” (Admit it. This is a maiden’s revenge!), the members roar like lions. The cuteness and memorability of the choreography are undeniable.

One-take-only video

To maximize on the song’s appeal, they need the skills to back it up. Their talent is evident in a video of “Saijyoukyuunikawaiino!” on The First Take, a YouTube channel showcasing artists performing their songs in a single take. Tokisen’s video was released on June 12.

Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu’s “Saijyoukyuunikawaiino!” featured on the YouTube channel The First Take

“I dreamed for a long time of working with that channel because it would allow us to deliver our song to their many subscribers,” Haruka Koizumi said. “That’s why we didn’t want to waste the opportunity. Not only us members — the staff were also really enthusiastic.”

They prepared thoroughly for the shoot, creating impressive costumes and hair accessories especially for the day. Each of the six members blended their distinct voices in beautiful vocal harmonies as they sang the song through.

Concerts overseas

Tokisen’s success is not limited to the internet. They have honed their craft in live concerts, stepping up their performances in lively shows reminiscent of Momoiro Clover Z, a popular long-running act from the same agency.

Tokisen’s successful concerts at Makuhari Messe in Chiba in 2022 and Yokohama Arena in January this year are proof the band is steadily becoming capable of filling big venues. In addition to domestic tours, the group has ventured overseas, hosting their own shows in South Korea and Indonesia.

Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu performs at Yokohama Arena in January.

The band has a concert scheduled at Saitama Super Arena in December. In 2020, they performed at the arena without an audience, live streamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opportunity comes as a dream come true, where Tokisen can return to the venue and reunite with their fans, nicknamed Sendenbuin (advertising department members).

“We dream of becoming national icons,” Hiyori Yoshikawa said. “I feel really happy we get noticed by so many people.”

All six members kept laughing even during the interview, showing their closeness. Apparently, traveling and dining together come naturally to them.

“We all shine, each one of us,” Aki Suda said. “None of us is like the other, and no one is No. 1 [of the group]. Once we were told it’s like we’re all princesses of different countries. I really hope we can keep being like that.”