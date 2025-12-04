Hot word :

Ghibli Museum Recreates Studio of ‘Guri and Gura’ Illustrator; Exhibition Features Over 680 Works by Yuriko Yamawaki

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yuriko Yamawaki’s recreated workroom at a special exhibition in Mitaka, Tokyo, on Nov. 18.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:00 JST, December 4, 2025

Works by picture book illustrator Yuriko Yamawaki, well-known for her “Guri and Gura” series, are on display at a special exhibition at Ghibli Museum, Mitaka in Mitaka, Tokyo.

Yamawaki began her long-standing collaboration with her sister, Rieko Nakagawa, by illustrating Nakagawa’s children’s story “Iyaiya-en” (“‘No-no’ Nursery School”). Together they created numerous works, including the “Guri and Gura” series.

Titled “The Studio of Yuriko Yamawaki ― Treasure from an Artist’s Clutter,” the exhibition recreates Yamawaki’s workroom, bringing together her desk, art supplies and personal library. Over 680 works are displayed, including everyday drawings found in letters and New Year’s cards.

Museum director Kazuki Anzai organized the exhibition, which was inspired by her visit to Yamawaki’s home with director Hayao Miyazaki and seeing her workroom.

“We can feel that those warm illustrations were born from this room,” said Anzai. “She had great variety in her choice of art supplies and her painting techniques.”

The exhibition runs until May 2027. Reservations are required, with new tickets released on the 10th of each month.

