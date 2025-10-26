Treasured Statues from Kohfukuji Set Serene Mood in Tokyo National Museum, Invite Visitors to See Unique Collection

The Japan News

Standing Komokuten (Virupaksa) of the Shitenno (Four Deva Kings)

Stand under the watchful gaze of the future Buddha Miroku, two bodhisattvas and the Four Deva Kings at the Tokyo National Museum in Taito Ward, Tokyo.

The seven items on display at “Expressing Prayer, Capturing Form: Buddhist Sculptures by Unkei from the Northern Round Hall of Kohfukuji Temple” are expertly carved wooden statues from the collection of Kohfukuji temple in Nara. All are theorized to be the work of the master sculptor Unkei (?-1223).

Standing Mujaku Bosatsu (Asanga Bodhisattva), right, and Standing Seshin Bosatsu (Vasubandhu Bodhisattva)

Speaking before the opening of the exhibition, Daisuke Kojima, senior curator with the museum, said: “As an object of worship, this statue of Miroku is seldom taken out of the temple, so there aren’t many chances to see it up close. Please take your time and get a good look at it.”

The statues inspire close inspection with their intricate details, such as the robes on the Standing Mujaku Bosatsu (Asanga Bodhisattva) and Standing Seshin Bosatsu (Vasubandhu Bodhisattva), as well as the sleeves of the Four Deva Kings, giving a sense of fluidity in their design.

Standing Zochoten (Virudhaka) of the Shitenno (Four Deva Kings)

They almost seem to sway as visitors walk by.

Both bodhisattvas have rock crystal eyes that leave a lasting impression, especially Seshin, with his melancholic expression.

The posing is also excellent, with the hand of the Standing Zochoten (Virudhaka) of the Shitenno (Four Deva Kings) statue lightly resting the blade of his sword against the side of his finger.

The Standing Tamonten (Vaisravana) of the Shitenno (Four Deva Kings) statue, mouth agape, lifts up a small pagoda, seemingly regarding it as an invaluable treasure.

The central figure is the Seated Miroku Nyorai (Maitreya Buddha). The fingers are delicately carved and his expression is remote, lost in meditation. The dais he sits upon almost looks like a real cloth is draped over it.

Seated Miroku Nyorai (Maitreya Buddha)

Items hidden inside the Miroku statue were found during the recently completed restoration of the piece, including a small shrine in its head and a “full-moon heart” crystal bead on a lotus pedestal in the chest.

The room, dimly lit and designed to recreate the look of the Northern Round Hall of Kohfukuji after it was rebuilt in the Kamakura period (late 12th century-1333), thoroughly sets the mood for viewing the serene Buddha and fierce Deva Kings.

Kojima emphasized what a rare opportunity this special exhibition is, as “there aren’t any other times the statues of Miroku, Mujaku, Seshin and the Four Deva Kings can be seen as a set like this.”

The exhibition, sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun, runs through Nov. 30.