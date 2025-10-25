Shoso-in Exhibition Displaying 67 Glamorous Treasures, Draws Visitors with Many Items Symbolizing Tenpyo Culture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“Ruri no Tsuki” is seen at the Nara National Museum in Nara on Saturday.

NARA — The 77th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures kicked off Saturday at the Nara National Museum in Nara.

The show featuring treasures preserved in the Shoso-in Repository in the city is showcasing 67 items this year, many of which symbolize the glamorous Tenpyo culture that flourished in eighth-century Japan.

Among exhibits that drew the attention of visitors on the opening day was “Ruri no Tsuki” (Blue Glass Cup with Gilt Metal Base), a masterpiece exemplifying the cultural exchange between East and West via the Silk Road. The glass cup, believed to have been made in West Asia, is fitted with a silver base thought to have been crafted in East Asia.

“Thanks to the special lighting, the glass had a luminous blue color and looked nearly transparent. The intricate patterns on the base were amazing as well. I was impressed with the subtlety of the craftsmanship of that time,” said Koji Nozaki, 52, a company employee from Asahi, Toyama Prefecture.

The exhibition also features “Mokuga Shitan no Sugorokukyoku” (Red Sandalwood Sugoroku Board with Marquetry), associated with Emperor Shomu (701-756), and paraphernalia for “Toko,” a game of throwing arrows into a pot.

The exhibition will run through Nov. 10 and is open daily. Reservations are required for admission. Tickets are available for purchase at Lawson Ticket among other vendors and methods.

The Yomiuri Shimbun is providing special support for the annual exhibition organized by the museum.