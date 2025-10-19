Kogei Dining Event at MOA in Shizuoka Pref. Features Meal on Fine Dinnerware, Japanese Traditional Dance Performance

Kogei Dining, an event in which guests can enjoy a meal with dinnerware made by traditional craftsmen, including living national treasures, and view a traditional Japanese dance performance by kabuki actor Bando Tamasaburo, will be held at the MOA Museum of Art in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, from Nov. 15 to 19.

This event, which provides a luxurious opportunity to experience the various beautiful aspects of traditional Japanese culture all in one place, began in 2019 as part of the Japan Cultural Expo, a government-led cultural project, and now is held as part of the Japan Cultural Expo 2.0.

The event is set to feature roundtable talks by the craftsmen about their works, followed by a kaiseki course meal at the Japanese restaurant Hana-no-Chaya in the museum. The lunch will feature ingredients that are locally produced using natural farming methods and be elegantly served on plates made by traditional craftsmen.

“Enjoying food on fine dinnerware greatly enhances the dining experience,” said museum director Tokugo Uchida. “Year after year, we have more dinnerware by artists that suit our dishes, and our chefs’ skills have also improved.”

Lectures will be given by Nobuo Matsubara (a specialist in the “nagaita-chugata” dyeing method) on Nov. 15; Shosei Fujitsuka (bamboo crafts) on Nov. 16; Iwao Shinno (celadon) on Nov. 17; and Kenji Suda (woodwork) on Nov. 19. The four are living national treasures. Fuminori Haruyama, a metal sculptor and member of the Japan Art Academy, will speak on Nov. 18.

Tamasaburo’s costume exhibition

Offering traditional performing arts is a strength of the museum, which houses a noh theater. For years, Tamasaburo has performed in the theater. This year, he will perform “Omemie Kojo” (greeting to the audience) and “Sumidagawa.” For Kogei Dining participants, seats at the front area of the theater will be reserved.

In addition, an exhibition showcasing the gorgeous stage costumes worn by Tamasaburo will be held for the first time. Participants can admire his costumes on display and hear explanations from a museum curator, while the excitement of his performance is still fresh.

“I hope many people will enjoy the essence of Japanese culture by savoring Japanese cuisine served on dinnerware made by living national treasures and watching Tamasaburo’s beautiful nihonbuyo dance performance,” said Uchida.

Rinpa school works

Starting on Oct. 24, works by artists of the Rinpa school will be on display in the exhibition “Continuum of Rinpa Design” at the museum. The exhibition will include masterpieces by Tawaraya Sotatsu and Ogata Korin as well as Sakai Hoitsu, who represents the Edo Rinpa school.

The exhibition will be open during the Kogei Dining period and last until Dec. 14.

“Akikusa-zu Byobu” (folding screens with images depicting flowering plants in autumn), attributed to Korin and owned by the museum, is one of the works to be shown at the exhibition.

Horticulturist Paul Smither has been creating a garden at the museum based on images of the work. Smither is known for using no pesticides or chemical fertilizers to make the most of plants’ natural abilities. Part of the garden has already been completed. Visitors to the museum can also stroll through a natural garden, which features a variety of seasonal flowers and plants.

Participants invited

Yomiuri Travel Service invites participants to enjoy the event. For all four days, participants can choose either a 1-day plan or a half-day plan.

The 1-day plan will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. It includes a Japanese lunch and a dance performance by Tamasaburo. It is priced at ¥60,000 per person (tax included).

The half-day plan will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. The plan includes the lunch but not the dance performance. It is priced at ¥36,000 per person (tax included).

For more details, contact Yomiuri Travel Service’s inbound business group (inbound@yomiuri-ryokou.co.jp).