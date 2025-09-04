Louvre Exhibition to Be Held at Tokyo Museum in 2026, Da Vinci’s ‘La Belle Ferronniere’ to Be Seen in Japan for 1st Time
15:45 JST, September 4, 2025
PARIS — Nippon Television Network Corp. and the Louvre in Paris have agreed to hold an exhibition at the National Art Center, Tokyo, in the capital’s Roppongi district from September to December next year.
Yoshikuni Sugiyama, the chairman of Nippon Television Network, and Laurence des Cars, the president-director of the Louvre Museum, signed the agreement at the French museum on Tuesday.
The theme of the exhibition is “renaissance,” and it will feature about 50 selected paintings and other works of craft from the Louvre.
The biggest attraction will be “Portrait de femme” (portrait of a woman) by Leonardo da Vinci. The painting, also widely known as “La Belle Ferronniere,” will be on display in Japan for the first time. Des Cars called the painting one of the most beautiful portraits by Da Vinci and said it was more famous than the Mona Lisa in the 19th century.
She added that she is proud to share the painting with the people of Japan.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Original Manga Drawings at Risk of Being Lost
-
Kabuki Film ‘Kokuho’ Hits ¥11 Billion at Box Office; Popularity Spreads to Original Novel, Live Shows
-
Reika Manaki, Japanese Actor, Recounts Steps to Success on TV and Stage, Will Repeat Mata Hari in Autumn
-
170 Years of Louis Vuitton Celebrated in Osaka Exhibition; Monogram Canvas Sample Fabric Shown to Public for 1st Time in World
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities