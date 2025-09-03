Free Lecture on Shoso-in Treasures to Be Held Ahead of Nara Exhibition, Aimed at 1st-Time Visitors

Courtesy of Kyoto Arts and Crafts University

Restored Shoso-in treasures to be displayed during the seminar on Sept. 28

A lecture titled “Shoso-in: The World’s Treasury” will be held at the KYOBI Hall of Kyoto Arts and Crafts University in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward on Sept. 28.

The lecture is taking place ahead of the 77th “Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures,” which begins on Oct. 25 at the Nara National Museum in Nara.

Organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, it will introduce the rich international character of the Shoso-in treasures and include simultaneous English interpretation. Admission is free.

The lecture is designed for both Japanese and foreign nationals who have never visited the Shoso-in exhibition to help them learn about the value and appeal of the treasures. The speaker will be Masumi Kataoka, who is from the Imperial Household Agency’s Office of the Shoso-in Treasure House.

The Shoso-in Treasure House has artifacts not only created in Japan but also brought from the Middle East and Asia through the Silk Road. Although most of the treasures are thought to have been produced domestically in the 8th century, even these items exhibit a strong influence from other nations, including Tang Dynasty China and Sasanian Persia.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and have a capacity of 280 people. A ticket lottery will be held if there is a large number of applications.

Foreign nationals who want to attend must first join Waizu Club International (WCI), a membership organization of The Yomiuri Shimbun, Osaka. There is no fee to join the organization, which hosts events to introduce Japanese culture and the charms of the Kansai region, promoting cross-cultural exchange. Membership applications are available at https://ysclub.yomiuri.co.jp/report/15021/.

To apply for the lecture, please send an email to waizu@yomiuri.com with your name, phone number and reason for wanting to attend. The deadline is Sept. 10.

The lecture is organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, with the Nara National Museum and Kyoto Arts and Crafts University as cosponsors.