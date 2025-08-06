Hot word :

Allure of Glass Paintings from Japan, Germany on Show at Art Museum in Hamamatsu

Julia Quandt gives a lecture on the history of glass paintings in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on July 19.

12:54 JST, August 6, 2025

HAMAMATSU — An exhibition showcasing glass paintings mainly from Germany and Japan opened at the Hamamatsu Municipal Museum of Art in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on July 19.

Glass paintings are works of art painted on glass plates. About 200 glass paintings are on display at the exhibition, titled “The Great Reverse-Glass Painting Exhibition.” Among the exhibits are those on loan from Augsburg, Germany, home to many precious glass paintings.

On the opening day, a curator from an art museum in Augsburg and other experts gave lectures at the museum, explaining the history and allure of glass paintings.

Curator Julia Quandt of Kunstsammlungen & Museen Augsburg said glass paintings have their roots in being used to decorate altars among other purposes in the Holy Roman Empire in the 13th century. She said glass paintings grew popular among the public as glass production increased.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 3. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are ¥1,800 per adult, ¥1,000 per high school or university student, the same rate for those aged 70 or older, and free for children up to junior high school age.

