Local History Museum in Nagano Pref. Town Reopens with Twist; Interactive, Costume Exhibits Available for Visitors
13:35 JST, June 27, 2025
IIZUNA, Nagano — A local history museum in Iizuna, Nagano Prefecture, reopened on June 7 after undergoing renovations.
Visitors can learn about the history and culture of the town of Iizuna at the museum, Iizuna Rekishi Fureai Kan (Iizuna history interaction house). Ahead of the opening, a ceremony was held at the museum on June 6 and attended by about 60 people, many involved in the renovation.
The renovation work included adding some twists to how the exhibits are presented.
The exhibits used to be organized chronologically. Now, they are divided into eight different themes, such as food culture and irrigation. Visitors can touch the fur of stuffed deer and racoon dogs on display, and also try on replicated Jomon period attire.
There are new exhibits, too, including panels with illustrations by manga artist Hiromichi Kobayashi, who comes from the former village Samizu, part of Iizuna today. Another new feature is a raised section with tatami mats where visitors view the exhibits while sitting on the mats.
“This is an important place for discussing the present and creating the future,” said Iizuna Mayor Katsumori Minemura at the ceremony.
“I hope everyone, not only town residents, will learn about our history and how it is relevant today,” said Takeo Koyama, 56, a curator of the museum.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Mondays (except national holiday Mondays). The admission fee is ¥300 for adults, ¥150 for elementary and junior high school students and free for preschool children and residents of Iizuna Town. A special exhibition, “Shizen to Tomoni Ikiru Chie — Ojiisan no Mukashigatari” (Wisdom of coexisting with nature — a grandpa talking about the past), is being held at the museum through Aug. 31.
