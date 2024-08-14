Poisons Star in Special Exhibition at Nagoya City Science Museum
11:55 JST, August 14, 2024
NAGOYA — Special Exhibition Poison, which introduces various poisons existing in nature and was co-organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, opened at the Nagoya City Science Museum in Naka Ward, Nagoya, on July 13.
In the exhibition, about 200 models, specimens and other items are on display, showing how humans have utilized poisons as weapons or medicines throughout history.
As part of the event, graduate students from Nagoya City University who study neurotoxicity organize and hold a trivia game. Many visitors were touring the venue holding question sheets.
Soma Murakami, 12, a sixth-grade elementary school student in Naka Ward, Nagoya, who came to the exhibition with his family, said, “I was surprised to learn that some popular foods, such as garlic and onions, contain substances that are poisonous for pets.”
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Night Parade of Dinosaurs in Tokyo; Lifelike Dinosaurs to Stomp Their Way Through Tokyo National Museum
-
Ethnology Museum Conveys Cultural Diversity for 50 Yrs
-
Relive Famous Film Scenes at Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs
-
‘Young Orpheus:’ Novel for Children Receives Opera Adaptation; Cast, Music Carries Audience on Interplanetary Journey
-
Kanazawa Museum Dazzles Visitors with Varieties of Mizuhiki Works; 200 Colorful Light Shades on Display
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact