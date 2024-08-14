Poisons Star in Special Exhibition at Nagoya City Science Museum

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at items on display at Nagoya City Science Museum’s Special Exhibition Poison in Naka Ward, Nagoya, on July 13.

NAGOYA — Special Exhibition Poison, which introduces various poisons existing in nature and was co-organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, opened at the Nagoya City Science Museum in Naka Ward, Nagoya, on July 13.

In the exhibition, about 200 models, specimens and other items are on display, showing how humans have utilized poisons as weapons or medicines throughout history.

As part of the event, graduate students from Nagoya City University who study neurotoxicity organize and hold a trivia game. Many visitors were touring the venue holding question sheets.

Soma Murakami, 12, a sixth-grade elementary school student in Naka Ward, Nagoya, who came to the exhibition with his family, said, “I was surprised to learn that some popular foods, such as garlic and onions, contain substances that are poisonous for pets.”