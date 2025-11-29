Japanese Anime Event Starts in Shanghai Amid Tensions between Govts
16:00 JST, November 29, 2025
SHANGHAI (Jiji Press) — An experience-oriented event featuring popular Japanese anime such as “One Piece” and “Mobile Suit Gundam” kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, amid heightening tensions between the Japanese and Chinese governments.
Chinese anime fans lined up at the venue for the third such three-day event, held by Japanese entertainment firm Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., with some visitors purchasing numerous anime goods. The number of visitors is seen as unchanged from last year, officials said.
Interest in Japanese anime, games and manga is high among young people in China, and Bandai Namco has expanded its business in the country.
At the venue, attraction booths featuring popular anime characters have been set up. Performances by Japanese artists are planned to take place on a large stage.
With tensions between the Japanese and Chinese governments intensifying after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi mentioned possible Taiwan contingencies, releases of Japanese movies have been postponed and many events related to Japan have been canceled in China.
One visitor in his 20s said that he has known Japanese anime since childhood. It already fits Chinese youths’ lives and they do not especially think it comes from Japan, he said.
