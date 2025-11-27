1st ‘One Piece’ Flagship Store to Open in Shinjuku, Many Limited Edition Items to Be Available

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A statue of Luffy from “One Piece” is seen in One Piece Base Shop in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

The first official flagship store for the popular manga “One Piece” was unveiled to the media by Bandai Namco Group on Wednesday.

Scheduled to open to the public on Dec. 5, One Piece Base Shop occupies the entire fourth floor of the Shinjuku Marui Honkan building in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo. It is designed to evoke islands where the protagonist, Luffy, has gone on adventures.

Limited-edition merchandise is available at the interactive shop, where customers can also make original One Piece T-shirts and other collectibles.

About 800 kinds of character figures and other items are on display at the shop, which covers 1,185 square meters. About 500 are limited edition items, including an extra-large plush toy of the Going Merry pirate ship. There is also a space surrounded 360 degrees by animated images of “One Piece.”

To avoid overcrowding, reservations to visit the shop will need to be made via an official smartphone app for the time being.

“I expect this shop will become a base for spreading new interactive experiences from Shinjuku,” said Hiroshi Kawasaki, the president of store operator Bandai Namco Experience Inc.

“One Piece” was serialized in the Shukan Shonen Jump weekly manga magazine in 1997. More than 510 million copies have been printed for the manga’s tankobon book edition.