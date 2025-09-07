Huge Gundam Head on Display at New Plastic Model Museum, Visitors Can Try Designing Models Themselves
13:19 JST, September 7, 2025
SHIZUOKA — A new plastic model museum, featuring large Gundam model head parts on a runner, has opened inside the new Bandai Spirits Co. factory in Shizuoka.
The runner, measuring about 3.6 meters in height and 14 meters in width, is a striking monument at the museum’s entrance. The facility officially opened to the public on Tuesday.
Inside the museum, visitors can join a tour to observe the plastic model manufacturing process. The museum also showcases more than 4,300 completed plastic models.
Visitors to the museum’s hands-on manufacturing corner have an opportunity to become “plastic model designers” and create their own unique models using a touch screen.
The museum, situated on the second and third floors of the factory, offers visitors a view of the manufacturing floor through its windows.
After learning about the plastic model manufacturing process, visitors can choose one of three types of models and customize the color of the head, arms and other parts using a touch screen.
Visitors are evaluated on their skills as plastic model designers. They arrange parts on a plastic frame, known as a runner, and design the packaging.
“I had more hands-on experience than I was expecting, and it really was fun. It gave me a taste of the difficulty of planning specifications and the joy of making things,” said a 33-year-old company employee from Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, who visited the museum.
This new facility has already proven to be a popular destination. Since its opening, reservations have been consistently booked, particularly on Saturdays.
The museum’s opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is closed on Sundays, Mondays, national holidays and other designated days. All visitors are required to make a reservation through the official website before visiting. Admission is ¥2,860 for those 13 years and older, ¥1,100 for children aged 6-12 and free for preschool children.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Original Manga Drawings at Risk of Being Lost
-
Kabuki Film ‘Kokuho’ Hits ¥11 Billion at Box Office; Popularity Spreads to Original Novel, Live Shows
-
170 Years of Louis Vuitton Celebrated in Osaka Exhibition; Monogram Canvas Sample Fabric Shown to Public for 1st Time in World
-
‘Satan Wants You’ Revisits Book that Fueled Satanic Panic; Documentary Shows How People Get Swept up in the Unbelievable
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story