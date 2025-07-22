Immersive New Venue for ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Fans to Open in Shibuya, Tokyo
12:10 JST, July 22, 2025
An exciting new experience-based official shop dedicated to the beloved manga and anime series “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” is scheduled to open its doors at Shibuya Parco in Tokyo on Thursday.
Bandai Namco Experience Inc. showcased the immersive new venue, The JoJo World, to the press on July 17, revealing a space where visitors can dive into the series’ world through themed mini-games and unique experiences.
Entry to this must-visit spot will initially require reservations made via its official website.
“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” is a popular manga series that began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. To date, it has sold over 120 million copies.
The shop features mini-games that allow visitors to experience memorable scenes from the series, as well as a coffee shop offering menu items inspired by the work.
“You can experience the entire world of JoJo. I hope this place becomes a special memory for many people,” Bandai Namco Experience President Hiroshi Kawasaki said.
Author Hirohiko Araki expressed his anticipation, saying, “I hope it becomes a shop that feels close [to the fans].”
