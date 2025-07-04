Japan Manga Artist Shirow Masamune Talks About His Works, AI, in Exclusive Interview; Exhibition Showcasing His Work Being Held in Tokyo

©Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA

Original frames for a page of Shirow Masamune’s “The Ghost in the Shell” manga, a masterpiece featuring Motoko Kusanagi, a cool, brave cyborg

Manga artist Shirow Masamune’s “The Ghost in the Shell” is said to have predicted the information society that we live in today. In an exclusive written interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, conducted several times in March, Shirow wrote about his work and the future of humanity that artificial intelligence will bring.

This year marks the 40th anniversary since Shirow’s work first debuted. The artist, 63, also known for works like “Appleseed,” has a devoted fan base around the world. The Setagaya Literary Museum in Tokyo is holding the first large-scale exhibition on his career.

Shirow, who has rarely been interviewed by the media, reflected on his career with deep emotion.

“I’ve created very few works, and have had so many works suspended, unpublished or rejected for various reasons,” Shirow said. “I feel very fortunate to have been able to continue with my career this long.”

Shirow was raised in Kobe. His father provided illustrations for textbooks and other media, so Shirow was surrounded by art books and design magazines from an early age. He loved reading manga by Leiji Matsumoto and Go Nagai.

©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA

The illustration for a poster to promote the first volume of Shirow’s debut manga “Appleseed”

After graduating from Osaka University of Arts, he later made his major debut with “Appleseed,” which was published in 1985. Set in a world recovering from devastation, the story follows the exploits of former police officer Deunan and her cyborg partner Briareos. It became popular for its thoroughly thought-out setting and meticulously drawn machines and backgrounds.

His cyberpunk science fiction manga “The Ghost in the Shell,” which began serialization in 1989, features Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg heroine belonging to Public Security Section 9. The work is set in a near future in which nations and ethnic groups survive despite a vast corporate network covering the planet. The work was a big influence on the creators who came after Shirow.

In 1995, the anime film “Ghost in the Shell,” directed by Mamoru Oshii, was released. Oshii also directed its sequel, “Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence,” which was released in 2004.

“I feel grateful [to Oshii and everyone involved] for having worked so hard on these films,” said Shirow. “Personally, I prefer ‘Innocence,’ which really shows off Oshii’s style.”

According to Kodansha Ltd., which publishes the manga, the series has sold more than 3.47 million copies in Japan and has been translated and published in 24 countries and regions, including the United States and Russia.

Expanding online society

Technology has advanced dramatically since “The Ghost in the Shell” was first published in the 1980s. We are now constantly connected to the internet, just like in the manga.

Regarding the online society is expanding, Shirow said: “There are many challenges, such as the misuse of AI by people with malicious intent and security concerns.”

“The world is becoming more interconnected and therefore smaller,” he added. “At the same time, it is becoming more divided and fragmented, increasing the distance between us.”

©Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA

An illustration of “The Ghost in the Shell,” drawn when the work was published in a magazine

“I think that today’s society is in a state in which people cannot communicate through language, leading to the beginning of the collapse of the Tower of Babel,” he said. “I hope the undesirable aspects of computerization don’t become too influential.”

In “The Ghost in the Shell,” a hacker called the “Puppet Master,” who is considered the most unique in the history of cybercrime, appears and introduces himself as a living, thinking entity that was created in the sea of information. It depicts a world in which AI, which once functioned only as programmed, has an independent will.

When asked how he feels about AI in the real world, which has evolved dramatically and is getting closer to the world depicted in the work, Shirow said: “The convenience of AI and its possibility of causing harm are two sides of the same coin. While it can open up the possibility of a brighter future, it can also be abused or used to incite people more easily than before.”

Shirow said, “I hope those involved in its research and development will make every effort to develop AI correctly.”

Motoko Kusanagi, the main character in the work, is a cybernetic human described as a “full-body prosthetic.” She has a “cyberbrain” that can be connected to the net. The work also considers the relationship between the human body’s physical senses and the mind.

“I think humans are complex and mysterious. Some systems are controlled by the brain, while others are physical reflexes. Then there are some body parts, such as the appendix, which can be removed,” Shirow said.

Future works

Shirow’s works are characterized by occasional gags while giving detailed supplementary scientific and philosophical explanations provided outside the manga frame containing the art.

“I believe that by writing sentences outside the frames, I can reduce explanatory lines and conversations from the story.”

Shirow is currently creating illustrations and is busy preparing for the publication of an art book and other works.

“I still draw, plot and write regardless of day and night while living an irregular, unhealthy life,” Shirow said. “I’ll continue to create something every day, maintaining my personal best and changing nothing, not to be too ambitious or acquisitive. There is nothing else I want to do.”

He also said: “My eyesight and physical strength are declining, and I have a big pile of books I’ve yet to read. It’s a problem.”

He wrote in a lighthearted manner, mixing humor with his serious answers.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The exhibition at the Setagaya Literary Museum includes many original manga drawings by Shirow Masamune.

Original drawings on display

A large-scale exhibition of original manga drawings by Shirow Masamune, titled “The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune — ‘The Ghost in the Shell’ and The Path of Creation —”, is being held at the Setagaya Literary Museum in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.

At the entrance to the exhibition space, visitors are greeted by a huge noren curtain with a manga panel printed with the words “The net is vast and infinite” in Japanese, one of Motoko’s famous lines from “The Ghost in the Shell.”

About 440 items are on display, including many original manga drawings for his works, including from his debut work “Appleseed.” Drawing tools and materials along with some of his favorite books are being exhibited.

Shirow’s own comments can also be seen throughout the exhibition space. He reveals some unexpected aspects of his life, such as the fact that he does not use a smartphone nor post on social media. The worlds of his creations are vividly presented as if visitors were peering into Shirow’s mind.

In a written interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, Shirow said: “I am very grateful for this opportunity. If such a large-scale exhibition of original manga drawings is possible for a ‘small-scale, mercenary soldier-like manga artist’ like me, I think the Japanese content industry will be able to delve more deeply into a wide variety of artists and their works.”

The exhibition will run through Aug. 17.