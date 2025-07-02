Mangaka Go Nagai Donates Works to Hometown Wajima; ‘Mazinger Z’ Creator Continues Support for Quake-Hit Area’s Recovery

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mangaka Go Nagai, right, donates artwork to Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Monday.

WAJIMA, Ishikawa — Go Nagai, the creator of manga series such as “Mazinger Z” and “Devilman,” donated artwork to his hometown of Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture, which was severely hit by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in 2024.

Nagai, 79, went Monday to the Asaichi-dori shopping area, which was engulfed in a quake-triggered fire, and then visited the former site of the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum, which was among the buildings destroyed nearby.

He donated a total of 11 items, including panels featuring his letterpress prints of “Mazinger Z” and ones framed in Wajima lacquerware. They will be displayed in the Wajima city office and elsewhere soon.

“I hope the donated works will bring hope to everyone,” Nagai said.

Nagai has provided ongoing support to the disaster-affected areas such as by sending illustrations with messages of encouragement for the recovery and reconstruction of Wajima.