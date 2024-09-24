Kyoto Animation to Produce First New Work Since Attack; ‘City the Animation’ to be Broadcast in 2025
6:00 JST, September 24, 2024
Kyoto Animation Co. in Uji, Kyoto, will produce a completely new work to be broadcast in 2025, the studio has announced.
This is the first time for KyoAni to announce an entirely new production since the deadly arson attack against the studio in July 2019, which killed 36 of its staff members.
“City The Animation” is an anime adaptation of the manga “City” by Keiichi Arawi. KyoAni described the work as a comedy depicting the “unpredictable, ordinary lives” of female university students and other characters, in its announcement on the company’s official YouTube channel.
