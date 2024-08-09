Relive Famous Film Scenes at Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs
13:15 JST, August 9, 2024
Scenes of magic and imagination await you at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, where the much-anticipated Fantasy Springs opened in June.
Fantasy Springs is the eighth themed area at Tokyo DisneySea. It is the largest-scale development in the history of the theme park and was created with an investment of about ¥320 billion. The 140,000-square-meter grounds are divided into three areas: Frozen Kingdom, Peter Pan’s Never Land and Rapunzel’s Forest, inspired by the Disney animated films “Frozen,” “Peter Pan” and “Tangled,” respectively.
I visited with Shiho Noguchi, 17, a high school student and model who loves Disney films and theme parks. She looked completely amazed and excited as key elements from the films appeared in front of her eyes one after another, such as North Mountain, where Elsa secluded herself in “Frozen,” as well as Captain Hook’s pirate ship and Rapunzel’s tower. Now, let us introduce to you the most recommended attractions in each area.
Lantern Festival in Rapunzel’s Forest
This boat-ride attraction brings you to the climactic scene of “Tangled,” which features countless lanterns floating in a dark night. The attraction is a perfect place for couples on dates.
“You can see Rapunzel looking out from the tower. This attraction is irresistible to fans of the film. It’s so romantic!” Noguchi said.
Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure
The guests board a boat and are asked to wear a pair of goggles for this attraction to appreciate the 3D effects. They can enjoy the sensation of flying in the sky together with Peter Pan. The battle against pirates is exhilarating. The boat rocks violently, so people prone to seasickness should be careful.
“I never expected there’d be a day when I could go to Never Land!” Noguchi said. “It feels great! Though I felt lonely in the scene of our return to London.”
Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey in Frozen Kingdom
This boat attraction lets you experience the world of “Frozen.” The route goes up and down, making participants’ hearts pound, but it never suddenly drops, so those who don’t like roller coasters can rest assured.
“It’s amazing that I can enter the world of ‘Frozen,’ which I have loved since my elementary school days,” Noguchi said.
