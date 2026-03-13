Rising Kabuki Star Works to Ensure Deaf Audience’s Enjoyment of Performances Through Tablet Subtitle Service

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Onoe Ukon speaks during an interview in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in February.

The Kabukiza Theatre in Tokyo has begun a free tablet rental service for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

This is part of a larger move to enable a wider audience to enjoy kabuki performances through the provision of written dialogue. The central figure in these efforts is rising kabuki star Onoe Ukon, 33.

A tablet device displays sound effects and dialogue

“I would be happy if people are encouraged to attend a kabuki performance because of this support,” Ukon said.

A performance of “Momoku no Ototo” (Blind brother) by Ken no Kai, a group of young kabuki actors led by Ukon, was held at Asakusa Public Hall in Tokyo in July. Ukon played Kakuzo, who feels responsible for his younger brother’s blindness, and is devoted to supporting him while also wrestling with an inner struggle.

When Kakuzo, said, “Where are you going?” in a scene, the character’s name along with the line appeared on the screen of a tablet held by a member of the audience. It also explained that there was a sound of the “buzzing of the evening cicada.”

Ukon’s great-grandfather, Onoe Kikugoro VI, was involved in the play’s maiden performance in 1930.

Backstage staff ensured the subtitles appeared on the tablets in step with the performance. A sign language interpreter was also present at the reception and in the lobby on the day, helping Ukon to communicate with the audience.

Last month, Ukon won the Sugimura Haruko award for newcomer of the year at the 33rd Yomiuri Theater Awards, sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun. He has also appeared in TV and film productions. For instance, Ukon plays Ashikaga Yoshiaki in historical drama “Toyotomi Kyodai!” (“Brothers in Arms”), currently airing on NHK.

A kabuki script that is lent to those who are deaf or hard of hearing

Assistance for those who are deaf or hard of hearing has been provided at Ken no Kai performances since September 2024. The initiative stemmed from a proposal made by a staff member who knew of Ukon’s hope to give “every person the chance to enjoy kabuki in a ‘borderless’ manner.”

Ukon received a letter from a person with hearing difficulties that read, “Thanks to the assistance provided, I was able to understand so much of the kabuki play and enjoy kabuki even more.”

“People with disabilities are part of the growing circle of those who love kabuki. That makes me very happy,” Ukon said.

Ease of understanding key

Tokyo-based Earphone Guide Co. is responsible for the subtitles. The company has provided simultaneous commentary and subtitle production services at kabuki, noh and bunraku performances for 50 years.

The focus of the company’s work used to be on providing explanations of the plots and conventions of kabuki as well as introducing the cast. Its subtitles primarily displayed only the dialogue. However, in 2017, it began providing subtitles that also included descriptions of sound effects.

Ayumi Tsuchiya, chief of the development division at Earphone Guide, said: “Both audio and subtitles can become distracting if there is too much information, as it makes it hard for people to focus on the stage. The real skill lies in consulting with the production team many times to determine what and how much information we should convey.”

With the company’s cooperation, the Kabukiza Theatre began offering the free tablet rental service last month. “I do not want kabuki to become something enjoyed only by a limited number of people. I want to fully realize what the words, ‘we want kabuki to be enjoyed by many people,’ mean,” Ukon said.