Noh Prays for Peace: Revived Play to Be Performed in Tokyo by Komparu School Actors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The members of Za Square, from left: Yamai Tsunao, Takahashi Shinobu, Tsujii Hachiro, and Inoue Yoshiaki

A noh piece themed on the double-flowered cherry blossoms cherished in the ancient capital of Nara will be performed at the National Noh Theatre in Tokyo’s Sendagaya on Monday. The piece, titled “Yaezakura,” had not been performed for centuries, but it was revived and performed in Nara last year.

The performance in Tokyo will be the first of its kind outside of Nara. It will be presented by Za Square, a group of four professional Komparu school noh performers, who are: Takahashi Shinobu, Tsujii Hachiro, Inoue Yoshiaki and Yamai Tsunao.

Flower had remained unknown

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nara-no-yaezakura cheery blossoms

Nara-no-yaezakura cherry blossoms are said to have been the subject of a famous waka poem by Ise no Osuke, a court lady who served Empress Shoshi (988-1074). The poem reads: “Inishie no Nara no miyako no yaezakura, kyo kokonoe ni nioinuru kana” (Double-flowered cherry blossoms from the ancient imperial capital of Nara bloom in the Kyoto imperial palace today).

The type of cherry blossom tree the poem is referencing had long remained unknown. However, the species was discovered in 1922 in the mountains behind Chisoku-in, a branch temple of Todaiji temple in Nara. Now, the cherry species is a designated national natural monument.

Nara-no-yaezakura no Kai, an organization that protects and nurtures the Nara-no-yaezakura cherry species, commissioned Komparu school noh actor Komparu Hodaka to revive the “Yaezakura” noh piece, which was created during the Muromachi period (1336-1573) and had not been performed since the Edo period (1603-1867). It finally was performed in spring last year after being unseen for many years.

Photo by Hiroyuki Shibata

Komparu Hodaka plays the shite lead role in “Yaezakura” at Takigi O-Noh in May.

It was also performed at the annual Takigi O-Noh event held at Kasuga Taisha shrine and Kofukuji temple in May this year.

The Komparu school originated in Nara and is the oldest of the five schools of noh theater. The school has decided to include “Yaezakura” in its repertoire.

Takahashi, leader of Za Square and a back chorus member at the revived piece’s premiere, is from Nara Prefecture and has a strong affinity for the piece.

“I want to perform this piece, which incorporates Nara’s scenery, in Tokyo,” said Takahashi, who will play the “shite” lead role this time.

The story begins with an imperial minister meeting an old man while admiring yaezakura cherry blossoms in full bloom. The old man says he serves Kasuga Myojin, the deities of the Kasuga Taisha shrine. He tells the minister that the blossoms are from the same cherry tree whose flowers were featured in the famous poem. He also recounts the history of the deities before disappearing. The old man is actually the deity of Mizuya Shrine, associated with Kasuga Taisha. In the second half of the piece, the deity appears and dances in the moonlight to kagura Shinto music, praying for prosperity.

This piece belongs to the “waki noh” category of noh theater. In performances of this category, deities bless the land with peace and tranquility, and the atmosphere is often celebratory. One example is “Takasago,” part of which is often sung at wedding ceremonies. Compared to many other noh pieces, “Yaezakura” is relatively short at just over an hour. It also needs no “tsure” actor supporting the shite lead role.

Takahashi describes the piece as “simple and light.”

Tsujii, another Za Square member, said, “This piece preserves the traditional form of waki noh.” Tsujii also said the piece includes scenes and plot developments seemingly based on other noh pieces, such as “Nomori” and “Awaji,” so audiences familiar with noh can enjoy finding their similarities.

Za Square member Inoue said: “Noh is a performing art of prayer. When this piece is performed, the atmosphere of prayer flows across the stage.”

The shite lead role wears a powerful-looking “O-Tenjin” type noh mask.

“I want to perform with energy in order to convey blessings to the audience,” Takahashi said.

Performance group back to full strength

Za Square was formed in 1998, when its members were in their 20s and 30s. At that time, only one person could become a professional every 10 years or so in the Komparu school. They eagerly support the school’s foundations and work hard.

The upcoming event in Tokyo marks the unit’s 28th performance. The four members, having gained experience, now are like a central pillar of the school.

“Whenever I think of staging a large-scale piece, the other three members come to mind. They are so reliable,” Inoue said.

Za Square member Yamai said, “We want to play a central role in carrying on the tradition of our school into the future.”

A month before the unit’s previous performance last summer, Yamai suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and canceled his appearance. Takahashi performed in his place.

At the time, Takahashi wrote in the performance brochure, “Yamai absolutely shall return.” True to his words, all four members will take the stage together again as the unit’s name indicates.