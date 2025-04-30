Kabuki Name Succession Ceremony Held for Celebrity Family; Onoe Kikunosuke Follows Father to Become Onoe Kikugoro VIII
17:43 JST, April 30, 2025
Kabuki actor Onoe Kikunosuke has adopted a new stage name, Onoe Kikugoro VIII, assuming the name of his father, Onoe Kikugoro VII.
The succession ceremony for the famous stage name, held Tuesday at Kabukiza Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, is called “Koshiki Kaoyose Teuchishiki,” meaning an old-style meeting and a hand-clapping ceremony. Kikugoro VIII’s previous stage name, Onoe Kikunosuke, was adopted during the ceremony by his 11-year-old son, Onoe Ushinosuke.
Kikugoro VII, 82, will continue his stage career under that name.
“For the first time in history, there are two Kikugoro standing,” said Kikugoro VIII, who is 47. “I will make every effort to polish my art so that I can live up to the name of my ancestors.”
HIs son, now known as Kikunosuke VI, said, “I feel grateful to inherit a great stage name.
“I will work hard to become an accomplished kabuki actor.”
Performances of “Dankikusai May Kabuki” to celebrate the new names of the celebrity kabuki family were to open at Kabukiza Theatre on Thursday.
