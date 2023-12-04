Danjuro XIII Name Succession, Shinnosuke VIII First Performance; Minamiza Theatre Sees Kabuki Family Hit Milestones

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ichikawa Danjuro performs “Kagekiyo” from “Kotohoide Mimasu Kagekiyo” at the annual Kaomise Production at Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto.

KYOTO — The annual Kaomise Production started Friday at Kyoto’s Minamiza Theatre where the performances commemorating the name succession of Ichikawa Danjuro XIII and the first performance of his son Ichikawa Shinnosuke VIII runs until Dec. 24.

A “full house” sign hung at the front of the theater in Higashiyama Ward throughout the matinee and evening show. At the seasonal event in Kyoto, leading actors from the east and west gather at the theater.

In the matinee, Shinnosuke appeared in “Uiro Uri” (“The Medicine Peddler”), one of the 18 plays premiered and specialized by Danjuro XIII’s predecessors.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ichikawa Shinnosuke makes his first appearance on stage in “Uiro Uri” at the annual Kaomise Production at Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto.

When urged by Nakamura Baigyoku — a living national treasure who is cast in an enemy role in the play — Shinnosuke said, “I succeeded [the name] from my father, Ichikawa Danjuro, and I will carry on his passion.” He then performed his signature long, rapid-fire lines with an imposing expression in a fight scene, receiving thunderous applause from the audience.

In the following play, “Otokodate Hana no Yoshiwara” (“Chivalrous Commoner at the Pleasure Quarters”), Danjuro performed with his daughter, Ichikawa Botan IV, who also is a performer of Japanese classic dance. The play is known for protagonist Gorozo’s cool fighting scene on the stage set in Edo, now Tokyo. Botan, who played the role of a child apprentice to a courtesan called Kamuro, added color to her father’s performance with her lovely and gorgeous dance.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ichikawa Danjuro, right, and Ichikawa Botan perform together for the first time in “Otokodate Hana no Yoshiwara” at the annual Kaomise Production at Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto.

Danjuro also performed an act of “Kagekiyo” from “Kotohoide Mimasu Kagekiyo” (“Kagekiyo’s Rebellion”), which he created and premiered himself in 2014 to revive the family art.

Danjuro acted the role of Akushichibyoe Kagekiyo, a prisoner and member of the defeated Heike clan, and captivated the audience with his dynamic performance of breaking out of prison. Danjuro put his own twist on how Kagekiyo changes his facial expressions as he reveals his true feelings in the scene with Chichibu no Shoji Shigetada of the rival Genji clan.

In the evening show, Danjuro made a speech in the presence of living national treasures Kataoka Nizaemon and Baigyoku and said, “I am determined to devote myself to becoming a Danjuro who would not be embarrassed to face my predecessors.”

The audience was thrilled and shouted “Naritaya,” the guild name of the Ichikawa kabuki family, as Danjuro stood still and assumed a pose with the family’s traditional nirami — or glare — which is said to have the power to make those who see it stay healthy for a year.