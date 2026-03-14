‘Kokuho’ Wins Record 10 Awards at Japan Academy Film Prize; Demon Slayer Film Claims Animation Category
14:33 JST, March 14, 2026
“Kokuho” won a record 10 awards at the 49th Japan Academy Film Prize on Friday, including those for the best film, best director and best actor.
Directed by Lee Sang-il, “Kokuho” depicts the life of two kabuki actors striving to become accomplished onnagata (female role performers), played by Ryo Yoshizawa and Ryusei Yokohama. Yoshizawa won the best actor prize.
Satoko Okudera won the award for best screenplay.
“Kokuho” broke the box office record for a Japanese live-action film, grossing more than ¥20 billion as of March 8.
The best actress award went to Chieko Baisho for her role in “Tokyo Taxi.”
“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle — Part 1: Akaza Returns” won the best animated film award.
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