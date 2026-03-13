Tokyo ‘Gozyuger’ Stage Show Pays Tribute to Super Sentai Series Following End of Beloved TV Drama

Gozyuger members strike poses at Theatre G-Rosso in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

The curtain has gone down for the “Super Sentai” series, for now. The long-loved live-action tokusatsu superhero TV show franchise came to an end with the broadcast of the final episode of “No. 1 Sentai Gozyuger” on Feb. 8.

But you can still watch Super Sentai fighters in person at Tokyo Dome City’s Theatre G-Rosso in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. For many years, this theater has put on various shows of Super Sentai and other tokusatsu superhero films and dramas. Now, it is regarded as a beloved place for tokusatsu heroes.

Recently, I went to the theater to watch the fourth installment of the Gozyuger show, subtitled, “Unmasked Warrior Special Show.” Just watching the superheroes in their colorful costumes on stage was thrilling. What’s more, in this special production, the heroes were joined on stage by the TV actors playing the Gozyuger characters prior to their transformations.

Just as the show started, the villains rushed in. Five superheroes from “Himitsu Sentai Gorenger,” the very first “Super Sentai” show, jumped on stage to protect children in the audience, shouting, “Stop!” As the five heroes stepped forward and identified themselves, one by one, the audience erupted in enthusiastic applause.

Then, the six Gozyuger heroes appeared, five maskless in their pre-transformation selves — Hoeru Tono (played by Mio Fuyuno), who transforms to Gozyu Wolf; Rikuo Byakuya (Hideharu Suzuki), whose superhero self is Gozyu Leon; Ryugi Bakugami (Masakazu Kanda), who transforms to Gozyu Tyranno; Kinjiro Takehara (Jin Matsumoto), alter ego of Gozyu Eagle; and Mashiro Kumade (Kaiki Kimura), who becomes Gozyu Polar. There was also Gozyu Unicorn, the changed form of Sumino Ichikawa, voiced by Kohaku Shida.

The audience was ecstatic seeing each hero in person. Villain Fire Candle (played by Daisuke Sambongi) also made his appearance on stage.

The five maskless actors took their signature poses and shouted, “Engage!” In a flash of light and shadow, the transformed Gozyuger superheroes appeared on the brightly lit stage, wowing children and adults alike as they clapped in amazement to see the characters transform before their eyes. Having seen many transformation scenes across various Super Sentai stage shows, they always make me tear up because of how they make me believe Super Sentai heroes really exist.

The audience was never bored, even for a second. There were some jokes from the Gorenger days as well as the various quintessential stunts of a “superhero stage show,” such as brilliant jumps from great heights and wire work.

Following various twists and turns, a formidably strong enemy entered toward the end, eliminating the Gorenger heroes and cornering the Gozyuger heroes, bringing them to the brink of defeat. Only the audience could come together to fire them back up. I cheered hard, feeling as if I was fighting alongside all the 49 superhero teams in the Super Sentai TV shows, thanks to the superb stagecraft offered by the home of so many tokusatsu productions.

When Gozyuger heroes and their allies won the battle, the entire company came on stage for the grand finale. The audience burst into applause. Everyone was smiling, from the audience to the maskless fighters on stage.

At only around 30 minutes, it is not a long show. Nevertheless, it is packed with high-spirited drama and breathtaking action stunts. It feels like a rare opportunity to be able to watch them this up-close. Although the Super Sentai series TV shows are over, I hope this venue and superhero stage shows, which are dear to my heart, will live on.

The show will be put on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays until March 22. If you are lucky enough to be in Tokyo, please experience this superhero show for yourself.