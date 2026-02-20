New Japanese Animated Film ‘A New Dawn’ Applauded at Berlin International Film Festival; Director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya Also Helped Produce “Your Name.”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, left, attends a press conference in Berlin with Riku Hagiwara, center, and Miyu Irino, right, who both did voice work for “A New Dawn.”

BERLIN — “Hanarokusho ga Akeru Hi ni” (“A New Dawn”), a new animated film that marks the feature-length directorial debut of Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, screened to thunderous applause at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The film is vying for the Golden Bear, the top prize in the festival’s competition section.

Shinomiya, 45, is an artist who studied Japanese painting at the Tokyo University of the Arts. He was previously involved in the production of some other megahit animated films, including directing some scenes in Makoto Shinkai’s “Kimi no Na wa.” (“Your Name.”) and creating watercolor paintings used in “Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni” (“In This Corner of the World”), which was directed by Sunao Katabuchi.

Inspired by the way that various types of materials, such as wood and stone, are used in Japanese painting, Shinomiya took on the challenge of using diverse media to express his vision for “A New Dawn,” including live-action footage and stop-motion animation.

“I hope this film will serve as a gateway [for viewers] to become interested in Japanese painting,” Shinomiya said.

The award ceremony for the film festival’s competition section will be held on Saturday evening local time (early Sunday JST).