New Drama Spotlights Feudal Lord Toyotomi Hideyoshi’s Brother, Actor Taiga Nakano Hopes to ‘Vividly Express His Energy’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Taiga Nakano

This year’s NHK annual historical drama “Toyotomi Kyodai!” (“Brothers in Arms”) offers a fresh perspective on the genre with its portrayal of 16th-century feudal warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi and his era, which have been depicted many times in dramas and other media, from the point of view of his younger brother, who supported him.

Taiga Nakano, a young actor in his prime, plays the lead character Hidenaga, the younger brother of Hideyoshi and a difficult figure to play due to the complexity of his situation.

Nakano is tasked with making his presence felt throughout the yearlong drama without being at the historical forefront. With his natural ability, how will he handle the newly started drama? Nakano spoke about this drama prior to its broadcast.

Nakano has always admired actors in NHK’s annual yearlong dramas and always hoped to play a leading role himself someday. However, as his acting career progressed, this dream started to fade into the background.

He was surprised to receive an offer to appear in the drama. “At the same time, I thought that all of my work is connected, and the faces of the people I have met so far came to my mind,” he said. During interviews with the press, he took questions from many reporters and thought carefully before answering, which reflects his sincerity.

The drama is not about a well-known hero. “Because Hidenaga never held national power, his view of the world may have been different [from Hideyoshi],” Nakano said.

Nakano intends to understand how Hidenaga felt and play the role based on that understanding.

The brothers came from a farming family and experienced the hardships of living in the Sengoku warring states period. “That’s why, after becoming a samurai warrior, Hidenaga avoided unnecessary conflicts and thought about how to make everyone live with a smile on their faces. That’s what makes him so admirable,” he said.

Courtesy of NHK

Koichiro, played by Taiga Nakano, right, and his childhood friend Nao, played by Sei Shiraishi

Although Hidenaga seems like an assistant who was pushed around by his older brother, Nakano said, “I hope to vividly express his energy, his desire to live life in his own way even with a sense of inferiority as well as feelings of oppression during that difficult time.”

Both Nakano and Sosuke Ikematsu, who plays Hideyoshi, said that they will try to convey the warmth of the brothers’ relationship.

Additionally, as Nakano plays the lead role, he is expected to be attentive to the other actors and staff. “While I have no choice but to be myself, I’m trying to create a friendly atmosphere,” he said.

Since the shooting ongoing, Nakano noticed one important matter: the amount of effort he had to put in. “In order to be in good condition, I need to rest. Pushing myself hard isn’t effective,” he said.

“Acting in dramas set in the warring states period is rewarding for me. This one is a lighthearted, youthful action drama that anyone can enjoy, so please look forward to it,” he said.

Story of ‘Brothers in Arms’

The NHK historical drama premiered on Jan. 4 and airs at 8 p.m. on Sundays on NHK-G and at 6 p.m. on Sundays on NHK BS.

The drama depicts a man named Tokichiro (later Hideyoshi), played by Ikematsu, and his three-year-younger brother Koichiro (later Hidenaga), played by Nakano. Both were born and raised in a poor farming family in Owari Nakamura in what is now Aichi Prefecture. The older brother is flashy and active in everything while the younger brother is more subdued, and, despite their differences, they both work hard to survive during turbulent times.

As Tokichiro eventually emerges as a prominent figure under his lord Oda Nobunaga, played by Shun Oguri, Koichiro supports his brother’s rise to power and becomes known as “the best assistant in Japan.” This original script, written by Hiroyuki Yatsu, offers a unique perspective on the warring states period through the eyes of Hideyoshi’s younger brother.

Taiga Nakano

Nakano was born on Feb. 7, 1993. He made his acting debut in 2006 and gained widespread attention for his role in the 2016 Nippon TV network drama “Yutori desuga nanika” (“We’re Millennials. Got a problem?”). He has appeared in many dramas and films.