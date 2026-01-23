Japanese Film ‘Kokuho’ Receives Oscar Nod in Makeup, Hairstyling Category; Makeup Artist Kazu Hiro Also Nominated

©Yoshida Shuichi / Asahi Shimbun ©“Kokuho” Film Partners

A scene from “Kokuho”

LOS ANGELES — Japanese film “Kokuho” has been nominated for the makeup and hairstyling category in the 98th Academy Awards, it was announced Thursday. The three nominees from the film directed by Lee Sang-Il are Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu.

“Kokuho” depicts the life of a talented kabuki actor and his rival.

Japanese-born makeup artist Kazu Hiro was also nominated in the same category for his work in “The Smashing Machine,” a film about a legendary mixed martial artist. If the award goes to either film, it will be the third Oscar in the category, and the first in six years, for nominees from Japan.

Despite high expectations, “Kokuho” was not nominated in the international feature film category. Japanese animated film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle — Akaza Sairai” directed by Haruo Sotozaki was also overlooked in the animated feature film category.