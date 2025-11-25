Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Culture>Film & TV

Box Office Revenue for “Kokuho” Hits ¥17.37 Bil., Making Movie Japan’s All-Time Top Live-Action Film

©Yoshida Shuichi / Asahi Shimbun ©“Kokuho” Film Partners
A still from the film “Kokuho”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:59 JST, November 25, 2025

“Kokuho,” a film, directed by Lee Sang-il and depicting the life of a kabuki actor, reached box office revenue of ¥17.37 billion by Monday, making it the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film of all time.

The figure was announced by distributor Toho Co. The kabuki-themed movie surpassed the record previously held by “Bayside Shakedown 2” that was released in 2003.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Film & TV Page

Film & TV Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING