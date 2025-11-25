Box Office Revenue for “Kokuho” Hits ¥17.37 Bil., Making Movie Japan’s All-Time Top Live-Action Film
19:59 JST, November 25, 2025
“Kokuho,” a film, directed by Lee Sang-il and depicting the life of a kabuki actor, reached box office revenue of ¥17.37 billion by Monday, making it the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film of all time.
The figure was announced by distributor Toho Co. The kabuki-themed movie surpassed the record previously held by “Bayside Shakedown 2” that was released in 2003.
