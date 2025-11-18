New ‘Demon Slayer’ Film Tops ¥100 Billion Worldwide; Said to be Record High for Any Japanese Film

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

A scene from the film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle”

Reuters file photo

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum and guests attend the premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 9.

The latest film in the “Kimetsu no Yaiba” (“Demon Slayer”) series has topped ¥100 billion in global box office revenue.

According to distributor Aniplex Inc., the total worldwide revenue for the movie was approximately ¥106.3 billion as of Sunday. It is a first for any Japanese film to hit the ¥100 billion mark, the distributor said.

Based on the popular manga series, the new film is the first part of the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” trilogy. It began showing in Japan on July 18 and has opened in stages in 157 countries and regions worldwide since August.