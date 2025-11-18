Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Culture>Film & TV

New ‘Demon Slayer’ Film Tops ¥100 Billion Worldwide; Said to be Record High for Any Japanese Film

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable
A scene from the film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle”
Reuters file photo
Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum and guests attend the premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 9.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:15 JST, November 18, 2025

The latest film in the “Kimetsu no Yaiba” (“Demon Slayer”) series has topped ¥100 billion in global box office revenue.

According to distributor Aniplex Inc., the total worldwide revenue for the movie was approximately ¥106.3 billion as of Sunday. It is a first for any Japanese film to hit the ¥100 billion mark, the distributor said.

Based on the popular manga series, the new film is the first part of the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” trilogy. It began showing in Japan on July 18 and has opened in stages in 157 countries and regions worldwide since August.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Film & TV Page

Film & TV Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING